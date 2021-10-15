They unveiled a 53-page working document titled “Rhode Island 2030: Charting a Course for the Future of the Ocean State,” and said they will begin holding in-person public input sessions to get feedback beginning Oct. 26.

PROVIDENCE — After 13 community conversations and 500 public comments, Governor Daniel J. McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos on Friday outlined preliminary recommendations for using federal funding and otherwise responding to the pandemic.

“As Rhode Island emerges from a once-in-a-century public health crisis, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a more resilient, prosperous, and equitable state for all,” McKee said. “Making the most of this opportunity will require a collaborative effort to address not only the issues caused by the pandemic, but also those that existed long before.”

The document comes about a week after McKee unveiled plans to spend 10 percent of Rhode Island’s $1.13 billion in American Rescue Plan funding by investing in small businesses, child care, and housing.

The new document focuses on area such as supporting small businesses, investing in child care and early education, prioritizing housing, and addressing climate change.

The report says Rhode Island often struggles to bounce back from economic downturns because it is “not home to deep regional specializations” such as Boston’s biotechnology cluster, New York’s financial sector, and Silicon Valley’s technology companies.

In Rhode Island today, the report says, “there are significant opportunities in advanced textile clusters, as well as new industries in the Blue Economy and biosciences. By focusing our efforts on building a regional advantage in these industries and working across sectors to increase productivity, the state can ensure a thriving economy that will have the resources to support the kind of state in which we all want to live and work in 2030 and beyond.”

To help the state economy recover from the pandemic, the report offered short-term ideas such as funding programs that train and match unemployed workers and others re-entering the labor force with firms that are having trouble finding the workers they need through additional funding for programs like Real Jobs RI and Back to Work RI.

And it offered long-term recommendations for economic growth such as:

Execute a tourism marketing plan for domestic and international markets that differentiates Rhode Island from other states by focusing on our competitive strengths: environmental and coastal assets, culinary offerings, arts, history, and culture, as well as our proximity to the international markets of New York City and Boston.

Expand SupplyRI to increase the number of small and minority-owned businesses benefiting from procurement connections to anchor institutions, firms in high-growth industries, and the public sector.

The report offered several short-term recommendations to address climate change such as:

Implement the Act on Climate , which makes which makes the state’s goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions mandatory and enforceable. “In upcoming budgets, the state needs to identify new positions and funding so the Department of Environmental Management, Office of Energy Resources and other Executive Climate Change Coordinating Council-related agencies can continue to make progress on meeting the state’s ambitious climate goals.”

Obtain “utility-scale” offshore wind. “This will leverage cross-state market development with strong local economic development impacts, advancing the state toward 100 percent renewable energy.”

The report also proposed long-term measures in response to climate change such as:

Electrification of personal and public transportation as well as home and business heating.

Fully fund The Ocean State Climate Adaptation and Resilience (OSCAR) Fund and pass the Transportation and Climate Initiative (TCI) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector through a cap-and-invest model that will accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and other zero emission vehicles.

The report said the pandemic forced many parents out of the labor force because they had to take care of their children. Participation in the Child Care Assistance Program, the state’s program to subsidize child care costs for lower-income families, fell by as much as 40 percent during the pandemic, leaving child care providers will low enrollment and less revenue, causing some to close.

To address the child care situation, the report called for:

Ensuring there is enough capacity in the child care system by investing in temporary wage enhancements for the child care workforce.

Expanding eligibility for the Child Care Assistance Program to ensure that all families making at least state median salary have access to financial supports for child care, putting Rhode Island on a path to ensuring no family pays more than 7 percent of their income to access high quality child care.

Public input sessions will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Harry Kizirian Elementary School, 60 Camden Ave., Providence.

Additional public input sessions will be held at 5 p.m. on the following dates:

Thursday, Oct. 28, Hope & Main (691 Main St., Warren)

Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Community College of Rhode Island (400 East Ave., Warwick)

Thursday, Nov. 4 at Innovate Newport (513 Broadway, Newport)

Tuesday, Nov. 9 at Untied Theatre (5 Canal St., Westerly)

Rhode Islanders may submit feedback online at www.RI2030.com, and those wishing to re-watch any of the 2030 Community Conversations can do so by visiting www.RI2030.com.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.