An attorney for the Baker administration argued that the government has broader powers to impose requirements on its employees than it does on the public.

US District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman turned down the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union’s request a day after hearing arguments by the union’s attorney that the governor’s strict mandate deprives prison guards of fundamental constitutional rights.

A federal judge on Friday denied a request from the union representing Massachusetts prison guards to delay the Sunday deadline for Governor Charlie Baker’s mandate requiring executive branch state workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or risk termination.

In his decision, Hillman wrote that the Supreme Court has previously “rejected the idea of a fundamental right to refuse vaccination” and the potential of a worker losing their employment does not outweigh the public’s interest.

“Even considering the economic impact on the Plaintiffs if they choose not to be vaccinated, when balancing that harm against the legitimate and critical public interest in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by increasing the vaccination rate, particularly in congregate facilities, the Court finds the balance weighs in favor of the broader public interests,” Hillman wrote in his decision.

The union, which represents about 4,000 members, said in a court filing Friday that 1,411 of its members are not vaccinated.

E-mail messages to union officers were not immediately answered Friday evening.

Baker issued an order Tuesday activating up to 250 National Guard members to “offset potential staffing shortages” at the Department of Correction, according to a statement. Under the plan, the Guard members would assume “external functions which do not involve direct contact with inmates.”

In a statement Friday, Baker’s office said more than 40,000 executive department employees have either attested to being vaccinated or applied for an exemption. The number of workers who fall under the mandate is about 44,000.

“The Baker-Polito Administration is encouraged by the response by Executive Department employees completing the vaccination verification process ahead of the October 17 deadline and will continue to work with employees to address questions and requests for exemptions,” the statement said.

Officials said all state employees should report to work as usual on Monday, when managers will begin contacting those who have not completed the forms documenting their vaccination.

The prison guards’ union had filed a 19-page lawsuit in federal court in September, arguing that Baker’s vaccine mandate “arbitrarily and irrationally interferes with [the guards’] fundamental right to decline unwanted medical treatment” and erases “important terms” of its collective bargaining agreement.”

The union’s lawsuit named Baker and Carol A. Mici, commissioner of the Department of Correction, as defendants, and identified four officers as plaintiffs: Michael Mosher of Templeton, Zac Gustafson of Oxford, Denina Dunn of Woonsocket, R.I., and Angela Pucci of Abington.

“For various reasons, the individual plaintiffs wish to exercise their constitutional rights to decline this medical treatment, but they also wish to keep their employment and continue their careers,” the lawsuit said.

Last month, a state Superior Court judge denied a lawsuit by the union representing State Police troopers, which sought to postpone the deadline and give the union time to bargain and “negotiate the terms and conditions of their employment.”

In the case of the troopers, Baker has said that he believes public officials who “deal directly with the public on a regular basis” ought to be vaccinated and the public ought to be able to trust and believe in that.

State Police said Friday that the department was prepared to deploy its personnel as needed to ensure that there were no gaps in public safety.

