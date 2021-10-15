A Lowell teenager was arraigned Friday on charges that included murder in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Nathaniel Fabian two nights earlier, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
Fabian died at Lowell General Hospital after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound while responding to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Loring and Westford streets at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday, the statement said.
Timmy Chan, 19, came to the Lowell Police Department Thursday night and was arrested without incident, the statement said.
Judge Ellen Caulo ordered Chan to be held without bail at his arraignment Friday in Lowell District Court, where he faced charges of murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition, the statement said.
A preliminary investigation suggests that Fabian had been exchanging text messages with his ex-girlfriend and others, including Chan, on the night of the shooting, the district attorney’s office said.
“After numerous interviews and reviewing phone records and surveillance video, detectives learned that the parties involved allegedly arranged to meet in the area where the shooting occurred,” the statement said. “Upon arriving at the meet up location, the defendant allegedly fired a gun striking the victim before fleeing the scene.”
Chan is due back in court Nov. 12.
