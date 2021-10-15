A Lowell teenager was arraigned Friday on charges that included murder in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Nathaniel Fabian two nights earlier, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Fabian died at Lowell General Hospital after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound while responding to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Loring and Westford streets at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday, the statement said.

Timmy Chan, 19, came to the Lowell Police Department Thursday night and was arrested without incident, the statement said.