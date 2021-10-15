A 54-year-old man was killed Thursday night when he was struck by an ice cream truck in Brockton, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said.

Police were called about a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Main Street and Huntington Street at around 6:44 p.m. and found the man, identified as Joao Fernandes, seriously injured, Cruz said in a statement.

Fernandes was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton and pronounced dead.