A 54-year-old man was killed Thursday night when he was struck by an ice cream truck in Brockton, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office said.
Police were called about a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Main Street and Huntington Street at around 6:44 p.m. and found the man, identified as Joao Fernandes, seriously injured, Cruz said in a statement.
Fernandes was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton and pronounced dead.
He was struck by a Mel’s Ice Cream truck. The driver, a man who Cruz did not identify, stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.
A spokeswoman for Cruz declined to say if the driver or the company would face charges.
