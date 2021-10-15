A series of recent safety incidents on the MBTA system hasn’t bruised the agency’s reputation too badly among likely Boston voters, a new MassINC poll found.

More than seven in ten people surveyed consider the T safe to ride in terms of the condition of the system. Meanwhile, 20 percent said they consider the system “not too safe” or “not at all safe.”

Researchers probed voters about the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority after a series of recent safety incidents, including a bloody escalator malfunction at the Back Bay T station and a Red Line derailment last month.