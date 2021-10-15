State Police took a photo of some of them and showed them off on social media. The phony ID cards bore the names of all different states, from Colorado to Kansas to Texas, but the two states with the highest totals were Massachusetts and Connecticut.

These are some of the more than 500 fake IDs that were seized by State Police on Nantucket over the summer.

David Procopio, a spokesman for the State Police, said there were about 150 phony Connecticut IDs and about 100 fake Massachusetts IDs in the mix.

“These are some of the more than 500 fraudulent IDs seized over this past summer by Troopers assigned to the State Police Barracks on Nantucket,” State Police wrote on Facebook. “The IDs are turned over to the Troopers after being confiscated at various establishments or other locations. They were all destroyed. Have a Coke and a smile instead.”

Luke Tedeschi, the owner of The Gazebo, a popular open-air bar on Nantucket, said that underage drinking on the island had gotten so bad that in July he made the decision to no longer serve alcoholic beverages to people under 25 years old.

“What’s worse than I’ve ever seen is how many underage people are attempting to come in,” he told Boston.com in July. “Their IDs these days are very hard to detect, a lot of the good IDs will go through scanners we have.”

Procopio said this was the first summer that State Police coordinated with Nantucket’s busiest bars and told them to hold onto any fake IDs that they confiscated so police could pick them up and destroy them. That was the main reason that the number of fake IDs taken this summer on Nantucket was higher than previous years. In 2019 State Police recovered a “handful,” and the number from last summer was low due to the pandemic, he said.

Procopio said troopers did seize some of the fake IDs themselves, and troopers said almost everyone who was causing a disturbance because they were drunk had one on them. Most of the people who had their fake IDs taken away from them by the bars did not face charges, but if police encountered someone with a fake ID being disorderly or committing some other type of crime, they were arrested, he said.

The photo of the fake IDs that State Police posted on Facebook quickly went viral. As of Friday the post had received more than 3,800 likes and was shared more than 650 times.

“The post drew a lot of comments poking fun on social media, and that’s fine,” Procopio wrote in an email to the Globe. “We aim to entertain, among other social media goals. But it’s not entirely a funny thing; if one of these kids used these fake IDs to get intoxicated and then got into a crash that causes injuries, or worse, to themselves or someone else, that would be a serious and tragic thing, and that’s what we want to prevent.”





