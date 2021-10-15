Firefighters arrived at the Vicinity Energy steam plant at 165 Kneeland St. just after 9:45 a.m. and found steam billowing from open windows, according to firefighter Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the Boston Fire Department.

Two workers at a steam plant in downtown Boston were hospitalized Friday morning when a pipe in the basement ruptured, spewing scalding hot steam through the building’s nine stories, officials said.

A steam pipe at the Veolia plant in downtown Boston burst Friday morning, injuring two workers.

The two workers were in the basement when the steam pipe burst, Alkins said, and were taken to a local hospital with burn injuries that are not considered life-threatening after firefighters pulled them out. Officials did not publicly identify them.

As of 11:30 p.m., the pipe was still leaking and firefighters on the scene were waiting for to Vicinity to cut off steam flow to the factory from various locations around the city, Alkins said.

It is not yet known what caused the pipe to burst or where exactly the incident occurred, Alkins said, because the rush of blistering steam through the building forced firefighters to evacuate.

The Vicinity-operated plant, a prominent piece of the Boston skyline located one block from South Station, pipes steam throughout the city and provides heating and cooling to a number of office buildings.

Just last week, a fire broke out there after oil “leaked down through the building,” Alkins said.

“It’s a dangerous building because it’s huge, it’s wide open, and it’s always hot because of the steam,” he said.

A Vicinity spokeswoman did not immediately return requests for comment Friday.