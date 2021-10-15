According to a White House press schedule, Biden is expected to land at Bradley International Airport in the afternoon before making his way to Hartford where he will deliver remarks on the importance of “investing in child care to keep costs down for working families.”

Biden’s trip to Connecticut comes as Democrats continue to negotiate over the size and scope of the massive bill, which would reshape the social safety net and pour resources into Democratic priorities like climate change and health care. White House officials in recent days have signaled that Biden is running out of patience with the pace of negotiations and hopes to reach an agreement.

Biden is also scheduled to appear at the University of Connecticut Friday to delivers remarks at the dedication of the Dodd Center for Human Rights.

