O’Reilly is a probation officer assigned to Brookline District Court and an umpire and umpire coordinator for Parkway Little League, based in West Roxbury, the statement said.

Michael O’Reilly was arraigned in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on one count each of posing a child in a state of nudity and dissemination of child pornography, along with two counts of possessing child pornography, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A Massachusetts probation officer and West Roxbury little league umpire pleaded not guilty to charges of possessing and distributing child pornography at his arraignment in Boston on Friday, officials said.

Earlier this month, Boston police opened an investigation into O’Reilly after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alleging that he had shared sexual abuse material on a messenger application, officials said. Police executed a search warrant last week at O’Reilly’s house, where they found itemscontaining child sexual abuse material, according to the statement.

Suffolk County prosecutors are assisting in the investigation, along with teams from Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the statement.

“I’m grateful to our local and federal law enforcement partners who acted quickly and collaboratively in response to these allegations, and to my team for their ongoing work on this case,” said Suffolk District Attorney Rachel Rollins. “As parents, caretakers, and adults of conscience, these allegations are disturbing and difficult to hear, let alone talk about. Perpetrators of these crimes rely on their victims’ silence. For that reason, it’s vital that we talk about child abuse and exploitation.”

O’Reilly was released Thursday night after posting $5,000 bail, on the condition that he have no contact with children below the age of 18 and undergo GPS monitoring, the statement said. At his Friday arraignment, officials did not require O’Reilly to post additional bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 1.

The Massachusetts Probation Service and Parkway Little League did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday night.

