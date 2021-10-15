In a decision written by Justice Elspeth Cypher, the court affirmed Kozubal’s six convictions as a mandatory reporter who indecently assaulted a child under 14 while on school grounds — and the 10 year plus 1 day sentence he got for those crimes. The sentences are being served concurrently.

The unanimous ruling by the Supreme Judicial Court came in the case of Marek J. Kozubal, a part-time faculty member at the Dexter Southfield school convicted of indecently assaulting a 13-year-old girl at the school, and in the victim’s home in 2016.

Mandatory reporters who sexually assault a child while “off-duty” cannot be sentenced under a state law that imposes a 10-year-minimum prison term on teachers, police officers, and others who violate their duty to protect children, the state’s high court said Friday.

In an effort to uncover the often hidden signs of child abuse, lawmakers require doctors, teachers, social workers, priests, rabbis, counselors and about a dozen other professions to notify the Department of Children and Families when they suspect a child they’ve encountered is being abused or neglected.

“The purpose of mandated reporting is the protection of children,” Cypher wrote. “The record is clear that the defendant in this case was operating in his capacity as a mandated reporter during several of the charged incidents...as he assaulted the victim at the school where he was a faculty member.”

But the court said two crimes took place in the victim’s home, and the jury ruled Kozubal was not a mandatory reporter at that moment. Norfolk Superior Court Judge Robert Cosgrove, however, relied on the mandatory punishment when he sentenced Kozubal, records show.

The court ordered resentencing under a different law that gives the judge the authority to fashion a sentence below 10 years in prison.

“The jury found that the defendant was not acting in his official capacity as a mandated reporter when he committed the offenses,” Cypher wrote for the court. “We remand to the Superior Court for entry of a judgment of guilty of the lesser included offense of indecent assault and battery on a person under the age of fourteen.”

Kozubal was tried and convicted in Norfolk Superior Court in July 2019, and Cypher wrote that a an SJC decision issued that year applies to him. In that case, a New Bedford police officer convicted of sexually assaulting a child while off-duty and wearing civilian clothes was deemed not a mandatory reporter at the time of the crime.

In the 2019 case, “the defendant was employed as a police officer and was, by statute, considered a mandated reporter. However, when the defendant assaulted the victim, he was off duty wearing plain clothes,’' Cypher wrote. The court, she wrote, concluded that the law, as written by the Legislature, limited application “only to those defendants who were mandated reporters ‘at the time of commission’ of the offense.”

The ruling will not significantly benefit Kozubal given the convictions as a mandatory reporter — he must serve 10 years and 1 day, a sentence he started serving in 2019, according to court records. But his case will return to the courthouse to formally eliminate two of the 10 year terms.

A spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Kozubal’s defense attorney, David J. Nathanson, both declined comment Friday.

Kozubal is currently serving his sentence at the North Central Correctional Institution, a medium security prison in Gardner, records show.

