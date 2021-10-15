Happy Friday! I’m Dan McGowan and I’m a little worried that no one can beat the Dodgers now that the Giants have been eliminated. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 170.7 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 726,357 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 286

Test-positive rate: 1.5 percent

Currently hospitalized: 106

Total deaths: 2,860

Fewer Rhode Islanders said they visited friends, went to the gym, or went to a café, bar, or restaurant in September than they did in June, as the Delta variant led to a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States has been tracking Americans’ behaviors outside the home since the beginning of the pandemic, asking questions about whether they have participated in common activities within the previous 24 hours.

In Rhode Island’s case, 18.35 percent said they had visited a friend within the previous day in September, down from 26.64 percent in June. Workouts at the gym were down to 7.94 percent (from 9.62 percent in June), and 19.41 percent of residents said they had gone to a café, bar, or restaurant (compared to 22.69 percent in June).

Only one category saw a slight uptick from June: use of mass transit. The survey found that 5.61 percent of Rhode Island residents said they had been on a subway, bus, or train within the previous 24 hours, the highest level since the consortium started polling in April 2020.

The Rhode Island trends are in line with national averages, and the slight dips in participation in common activities is no surprise, given the spike in COVID-19 cases. In June, Rhode Island averaged 23 new cases a day. By September, it was seeing 323 cases a day.

The consortium, which includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern, has now polled residents in every state on a range of issues – including support for the governor, president, and vaccine mandates – 14 times since April 2020.

Here’s a look at the trend lines for all behaviors outside the home.





Chart showing Rhode Islanders' behaviors outside of the home Covid States Project





⚓ My latest column: Governor Dan McKee is spending too much time complaining about the referees as he tries to navigate questions about an education consulting contract. Read more.

⚓ Former Rhode Island governor Lincoln D. Chafee says former CVS Health executive Helena Foulkes “should face hard questions about 38 Studios” as she launches her campaign for governor. Read more.

⚓ House Minority Leader Blake A. Filippi thinks the state should rethink the proposed mega merger between Lifespan and Care New England. Read more.

⚓ Why shore access in Rhode Island might be even more limited than it appears. Read more.

⚓ Brown University’s leadership announced Thursday that its endowment generated a 51.5 percent return in fiscal year 2021. Read more.

⚓ The business of local and state government in New Hampshire is under increasing strain as antigovernment activists — including foes of COVID-19 vaccinations, mask mandates, and even federal grants to fight the virus — have turned traditionally quiet meetings into ugly shouting matches. Read more.

⚓ Want to travel without flying? The Globe offers a few fantastic destinations that are within a six-hour drive from Boston. Read more.

⚓ The Red Sox are taking a calculated risk by starting Chris Sale in Game 1 of the ALCS. Read more.

⚓ There’s a full lighting of WaterFire this weekend, sponsored by Brown University and the Papitto Opportunity Connection.

⚓ Providence’s COVID-19 Recovery & Resilience Task Force meets at noon. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ The Newport Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival is being held tomorrow and Sunday.

