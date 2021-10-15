The fall semester at UMass has been tumultuous already as allegations of sexual assault and multiple incidents of racism galvanized students who have staged heated demonstrations and days-long sit-ins in an effort to force the administration to take decisive action.

The incident, which occurred Sept. 24, was reported to students in the resident hall on Oct. 7.

An anti-Black and sexist statement was found recently sprawled on a dry erase board in a Black students’ dorm room at the University of Massachusetts Amherst — the latest in a series of hateful acts plaguing the state’s leading public university.

Less than two full months into the semester, the University has reported 10 incidents of bias, which include homophobic and antisemitic graffiti, anti-Asian harassment, racial profiling, and the distribution of crudely racist e-mails in the inboxes of Black student leaders. The university has also seen at least nine formal reports of sexual assault, three of which occurred in the first few weeks of the school year.

Nefertiti Walker, vice chancellor for diversity, equity, and inclusion, said the UMass Police Department is investigating the most recent incident, which took place in the Crampton Hall dormitory.

She said while administrators will do everything they can to support students and identify perpetrators of discrimination, finding offensive graffiti is “endemic” to living in a college dorm and identifying those responsible is “nearly impossible.”

“Having someone scribble something sexist, racist or homophobic on a whiteboard or a hall or a bathroom is something that happens,” Walker said in a phone interview Friday. “It’s difficult to catch those folks because they’re doing it at 2 in the morning when they’re coming in oftentimes under the influence or just goofing off late at night.”

Walker disputed the notion that UMass has a severe problem with race saying that the school is a “microcosm for society.”

“I don’t think what’s happening at UMass, these moments of racist behavior or racists acts are significantly different than what’s happening at other predominantly white institutions,” she said. “These things are happening in other spaces. I really just think we’re being very transparent.”

Walker said the university consistently updates its online bias-related incident report. She also said it has some of the most “visible” and “expansive” diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in New England, making the university a target for those who don’t want to see racial equity.

But Zachary Steward, a junior studying African American and legal studies, recalled an incident in his freshman year when someone wrote a racial death threat on the bathroom mirror of his dormitory. He said the university’s response continues to be inadequate and preventing racism is “not a priority” for the administration.

“These things happen every year, every day of every year. A lot of times they’re not reported,” he said in a phone interview Friday. “It’s not surprising given that the university refuses to enact any preventative measures.”

On Thursday afternoon, Steward was one of more than a hundred students who marched with the UMass chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to the Whitmore Administration Building to demand change.

Student protesters delivered demands to the chancellor’s office including introducing racial and unconscious bias training during new student orientation, increasing funding for Black student-led organizations, and demanded the university issue a formal apology for its “failure to respond” when racist e-mails were sent to Black organizations early in the fall semester.

Steward said he and other students of color just want to get their degrees “in peace,” but the constant barrage of racist incidents threatens to derail their efforts to succeed.

“[Students of color] are taking it one day at a time,” Steward said. “We can’t always wait for the university to get things right... I won’t ever feel safe here, and I’m fairly certain future students won’t feel safe as long as there’s no real action from the administration.”





Julia Carlin can be reached at julia.carlin@globe.com.