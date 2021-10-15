Peculiar, though, are some of its other features. Take for instance the switchboard, the microphones, or the satellites that adorn the structure’s exterior.

It has the basics. There’s a 60-day supply of food and water, power generators, and beds.

On the blustery shores of Hull, a reinforced, 160-square-foot structure tucked in the shadow of WBZ NewsRadio’s broadcasting towers is an unusual specimen among emergency shelters.

Indeed, this is not a typical shelter; it’s a Federal Emergency Management Agency-sponsored “point of entry,” designed to allow WBZ NewsRadio to broadcast during dire emergencies.

While the Hull location has been designated as such for years, this new studio, built to withstand hurricanes and nuclear attacks, is the result of a months-long, $1.7 million construction project. It was unveiled Friday to a crowd of elected officials, including US Senator Edward J. Markey and state Representative Joan Meschino, a Hull Democrat.

“We are feverishly modernizing our partner-owned facilities,” Manny Centeno, the program manager for FEMA’s public alert system, said in a phone interview. “Here in Hull at WBZ’s power site, we just installed a highly resilient, highly capable, all-hazards broadcast system, so that when and if something really bad happens, the folks in New England can continue to receive critical information to protect themselves and their families.”

Among the festivities Friday were a tour and a few “cut ins” broadcast live from the studio.

US Senator Edward Markey was interviewed by Ben Parker while touring the all-hazards upgrade to the “Primary Entry Point” facility at WBZ NewsRadio in Hull on Friday. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

“Radio is free — no paywall, no subscription,” Markey said in a statement to the Globe. “It is an essential part of our country’s media ecosystem, ensuring that everyone can access the information and updates to stay safe and secure when an emergency hits.”

The studio, a rectangular, above-ground stronghold, is part of FEMA’s National Public Warning System, which broadcasts critical messages over the radio, TV, and onto cellphones in the form of AMBER alerts or tornado warnings.

WBZ NewsRadio is one of 77 FEMA-designated stations nationwide that the agency would rely on in an emergency. WTIC in Hartford, Conn., and WGAN in Portland, Maine, are also points of entry.

Through daisy-chaining, or bouncing signals around to other radio facilities with broadcast towers or satellites, designated stations can reach about 90 percent of the US population, FEMA estimates.

That infrastructure existed before, but an act passed by Congress in 2015 mandated that FEMA upgrade its designated emergency studios and ensure broadcasting capabilities could be maintained “under all hazards.”

WBZ NewsRadio already had facilities in Hull that were considered a point of entry. But, Centeno explained, they were not equipped to withstand a disaster. They were upgraded over the spring and summer, with workers shifting the site’s existing studio into a small shed and reinforcing it with concrete and an additional transmitter. Another small building adjacent to the studio contains equipment, including a generator that can power broadcasts.

The idea, said Centeno, is that even in a worst-case scenario like a nuclear attack, WBZ would be able to relay crucial information over the radio. Most importantly, it would allow the US president to communicate with the general public during such an emergency.

“We’re preparing for everythin g . . . a hurricane or tornado or an earthquake or tsunami,” Centeno said. “And its not just for a national message. . . . We extend the capability to the local and state level authorities so that in their localized regional emergencies, they can continue to operate and inform the public in times of dire need.”

As its proponents admit, the system is not perfect. Household radios are no longer abundant. But, officials hope word of mouth and other mediums would carry broadcasted information to a wide swath of the population in times of need.

News anchor Nichole Davis makes a video of the rest area in the all-hazards upgrade to the “Primary Entry Point” facility at WBZ NewsRadio in Hull, MA on October 15, 2021. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

“If they don’t have a radio, they may just hear about it from somebody else who heard it,” said Jeff Littlejohn, the executive vice president of engineering and systems integration at WBZ NewsRadio’s parent company, iHeartMedia. “When we have one of these events, it’s typical to see the amount of people listening skyrocket.”

Still, on-air personality Ben Parker argued in a live broadcast from the Hull studio Friday, it couldn’t hurt to invest in a small radio, just in case.

“It doesn’t have to be . . . a nuclear attack, it could just be a storm that knocks out of power,” he said in a phone interview. “The internet, the phone, the television — none of those things are going to work potentially for hours or weeks or days. We’ll be able to broadcast to you if you have a transistor radio. You can just turn it on and you’ll get the information that you need.”

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.