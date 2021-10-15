Today marks our tenth dry day in a row — the longest stretch since May 1st. It’s been quite a fall. This string will come to an end tomorrow with showers likely before midnight. The rain will put an end to the exceedingly mild conditions of this week.

Temperatures have still not dropped below 50 degrees at Logan Airport or below 40 degrees in Portland, Maine. Frost has been limited across New England, and afternoon temperatures in the 70s continue to be common. The changing leaves are seven to 14 days behind the seasonal averages.

Advertisement

Let’s look at the details.

We are guaranteed another very warm day ahead. Along with a blend of clouds and sunshine, temperatures will reach back into the 70s. The touch of humidity continues to make it feel more like early September.

A cold front approaches tomorrow, but the region will be on the warm side of it. This means a southerly flow of air with high humidity and temperature readings between 75 and 79 degrees in the afternoon. If you have any outdoor athletic activities, you should dress for summer.

Temperatures Friday afternoon are more than 10 degrees above average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The rain associated with the frontal passage pushes across the region Saturday night and very early on Sunday. We could see a rumble of thunder. By the time it’s all over, anywhere from a quarter to a half an inch of rain will have fallen.

Temperatures will get back into the 50s by Sunday morning and stay in the 60s Sunday afternoon.

A line of showers crosses New England Saturday night. Tropical Tidbits

The heaviest amount of rain — possibly up to an inch — will fall over western sections of New England. Nowhere will see truly significant rainfall.

Advertisement

Many areas in greater Boston will see a quarter of an inch of rain Saturday night. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Sunday, temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than much of this week, which is actually slightly above average. When the cold weather does arrive, it’s going to be quite a shock to the system.

Next week also looks mild for the second half of October. There is a small chance of a sprinkle Monday, but the middle of next week is looking particularly nice with a run back to 70 degrees.