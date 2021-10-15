If Coach McKee is blaming the refs for bad calls or accusing the other team of cheating, the players will inevitably follow his lead. Before long, everyone becomes so obsessed with how they are being treated oh, so unfairly that they can’t prepare properly for the next game. And the losing continues.

As a guy who enjoyed a lot of success over the years as a youth basketball coach, Governor Dan McKee knows there’s one surefire way for a team to fall off track.

Now Governor McKee is at risk of allowing his entire administration to fall off track as he tries to navigate a relatively minor government procurement scandal over an education consulting contract. He’s become too concerned with what he perceives as unfair media coverage of the agreement, spending far too much time trying to find out who is leaking damaging info to reporters rather than outlining a clear agenda for the state.

In a nutshell, ILO Group LLC is a new consulting firm that was awarded a contract for up to $5.2 million, despite bidding millions more than a rival company, to help with reopening schools and work with cities and towns on building municipal education offices. The problem is that ILO Group is run by people with ties to a longtime McKee ally.

When I told McKee last week that I wanted to learn more about the work the company is doing, he was quick to agree.

“There’s a story to tell, and it’s not the one Channel 12 is telling,” McKee told me, referring to WPRI-TV, which broke the story and has tracked it relentlessly ever since.

When I followed up this week, a spokeswoman for McKee said the governor doesn’t want to talk until the attorney general’s office and the State Police complete their investigation into how the contract was awarded.

Whoops. I guess there isn’t a story to tell after all.

It’s worth noting that there is no reason to believe that McKee wasn’t well-intentioned with this contract. He has been talking up these municipal education offices – think after-school programs run by Town Hall rather than a school committee – since before he was sworn in as governor. He implemented one when he was mayor of Cumberland, and it has had some success. Why not try to replicate it in other communities?

And while ILO Group may have been a newly created firm, its principals are no strangers to Rhode Island education circles. Julia Rafal-Baer, a managing partner for ILO who previously worked for an education nonprofit called Chiefs for Change, played a key role in bring Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green to Rhode Island under former governor Gina Raimondo. She has also played a behind-the-scenes advisory role in the state takeover of Providence schools. And Chiefs for Change is run by Mike Magee, a longtime friend and advisor to McKee.

But rather than attempt to explain his decision-making or, you know, build any kind of public support for it, McKee went on the defensive.

He privately told lawmakers that they would be doing the media’s bidding if they held oversight hearings, which both the House and Senate ended up doing. Others in McKee’s camp have blamed a top rival in the governor’s race, Treasurer Seth Magaziner, for pushing the story as a form of opposition research against the governor.

This habit of whining about the refs isn’t a one-off with McKee. He also fumed about media coverage of his former chief of staff Anthony Silva, who was forced to retire because of an unrelated – but more problematic – scandal involving the development of a wetlands property owned by Silva’s family in Cumberland.

The blame-everyone-else attitude is now trickling down throughout McKee’s administration, and he’s beginning to pay a price.

First, at this point it’s doubtful he’ll ever get the legislature to sign off on his municipal education offices idea. His approval ratings for how he’s handling the COVID-19 pandemic are starting to fall. And this week, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes announced she plans to run for governor next year, a sign that she believes she can steal the pro-business, moderate mantle away from McKee.

The good news for McKee is that he still hasn’t made any politically fatal mistakes. He can still call a timeout and refocus.

That probably means cutting ties with ILO Group for the time being, and talking about issues that actually matter to Rhode Islanders. To his credit, he started that conversation recently when he unveiled a plan to spend $113 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding by investing in small businesses, child care, and housing.

That’s a good start, but he has dug himself into a hole. What was once his race to lose now looks more like a jump ball.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.