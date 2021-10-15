The former student, Nikolas Cruz, who was 19 at the time and had a history of mental health and behavior problems, used a semi-automatic rifle that he had legally bought to carry out the assault, according to police.

The rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018, killed 14 students and three faculty members, one of the deadliest shootings in American history. Seventeen other people were wounded.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The former student who was accused of shooting and killing 17 people at his high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 plans to plead guilty to 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, one of his lawyers said Friday.

Advertisement

“It is our intent to enter a change of plea as to both cases to all charges,” David Wheeler, one of Cruz’s lawyers, said in court on Friday.

Cruz, now 23, appeared in court shortly after and pleaded guilty to battery and other charges in a separate case related to a fight with a sheriff’s deputy in jail.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer said she would schedule a hearing for Wednesday at 9 a.m. for Cruz to change his plea in the Parkland shooting case.

The next step would be a penalty phase before a jury in which Cruz’s lawyers would attempt to avoid the death penalty and argue instead for a life sentence. Prosecutors have vowed to pursue the death penalty and said that no agreement on a sentence had been reached.

Cruz appeared in court on Friday wearing a mask, large glasses, and a dark sweater over a white collared shirt. He told the judge he was feeling nervous but that he was thinking clearly and understood the proceedings. When Scherer asked Cruz if he had any mental issues, he said he had been told in the past that he suffered from anxiety and depression, but that he felt ready to proceed with Friday’s hearing.

Advertisement

“I don’t believe I have any issues,” he said. He said he had not taken any medication in the past year.

The announcement of planned guilty pleas follows years of witness interviews and other preparations for an emotionally grueling trial that had been expected to last months.

Before the shooting, Cruz recorded three videos on his cellphone that indicated that he, like many youthful perpetrators of mass shootings, wanted his name to be remembered.

“When you see me on the news, you’ll all know who I am,” he said on one video. “You’re all going to die.”

The shooting led thousands of students who had grown up in an era of school shooting drills and lockdowns to walk out of their classrooms and march for tougher gun control laws and an end to gun violence. Some of the marches were led by teenagers who had survived the Parkland shooting and who quickly emerged as leaders of a younger generation of activists.

Sitting in the back of the courtroom on Friday were Mitchell and Annika Dworet, the parents of Nicholas Dworet, 17, who was killed in the shooting, and Alex Dworet, whose head was grazed by a bullet.

“We’re doing the best we can,” Mitchell Dworet said after the hearing. “It’s been a different kind of life for us now. We’re trying to heal as best we can.”

Both said they wanted Cruz to be executed.

Advertisement

“I’d like to see this young man suffer,” Dworet said. “He knew what he was doing. He took my son’s life and he tried to murder my other son. I’d like to see him on death row.”

Less than a month after the shooting, Michael J. Satz, who was then the Broward County state attorney, said he would seek the death penalty. He cited seven aggravating factors that he said could make Cruz eligible for execution under Florida law, including that Cruz “knowingly created a great risk of death to many persons” and that the crime was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.”

Attorneys for Cruz had repeatedly said that he would agree to plead guilty in exchange for life in prison without the possibility of parole and that he would not contest his guilt at what was certain to be an agonizing and emotional trial. They indicated that they would instead focus on proving mitigating circumstances, such as extreme mental duress. Under Florida law, a single juror could block a death sentence.

The case involving the fight with the officer in jail dates to November 2018, when Cruz was accused of assaulting an officer and grabbing his electroshock weapon while being held in a Fort Lauderdale jail.

Cruz had been scheduled to face trial on those charges next week, but the jury selection in that case was rocky, a sign of how difficult it would be to try Cruz in a region still traumatized by the Parkland attack.

Advertisement

Several prospective jurors cried after seeing Cruz for the first time earlier this month, and Cruz himself began to sob in front of the jurors. His attorneys tried to give him colored pencils in what they said was an effort to calm him down, but the judge ordered that they be taken away after prosecutors accused his attorneys of using the pencils as props to make him appear mentally unstable.