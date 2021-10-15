The U.S. will open its borders to vaccinated foreign travelers on Nov. 8, a White House official said, a move that will expand travel options for those who’ve gotten their shots and clamp down on those who haven’t.

The measures are the biggest changes to U.S. travel policy since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, and replace a system that flatly barred most foreign nationals coming directly from certain regions, including Europe, India, Brazil and China.

Instead, under the new system, vaccinated people who have had a negative test within the prior 72 hours will be able to board a flight to the U.S. as long as they share contact tracing information. Unvaccinated foreigners will be generally barred from entry, while unvaccinated Americans will need a negative Covid-19 test.