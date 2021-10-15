No nonprofit organization, especially a research institute with such a renowned reputation, should have been allowed to adopt a policy by which trustees can use their influence in this way. This appears to be a clear case of conflict of interest and is markedly unethical. There should be a law prohibiting such arrangements.

Re “Dana-Farber let trustees profit from startup deals” (Page A1, Oct. 10): Thank you to the Globe Spotlight Team for revealing that some trustees of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute took advantage of a policy that permitted them to invest in biotech firms based on the institution’s research.

Disturbing to see that trustees stand to profit from their role with the institute

For one trustee to say he was following Dana-Farber’s lead on what was and was not allowed does not cut it. He at least should have known that he was potentially taking personal advantage of the policy. A principled trustee would have refrained from doing so. Indeed, trustees should have sought instead to rescind that policy years ago. (After questioning from the Globe, Dana-Farber updated the policy last week.)

The thought is inescapable that these so-called benefactors are using the honorable distinction of serving as a trustee for personal gain. That is deeply troublesome to me. This Spotlight report reveals the dark side of an otherwise distinguished medical institution, and it is disheartening, to say the least .

Americo A. Salini Jr.

Andover





Dana-Farber’s life-saving mission is boosted by trustees’ investments

I thought the Spotlight article on Dana-Farber missed a most important point.

I have been a patient of Dr. Kenneth Anderson for more than 30 years. He saved my life more than once, including when I was diagnosed and given a year to live. There is no finer myeloma physician, researcher, or friend to patients.

The Globe should focus on what it takes to bring these new life-saving drugs to market.

Someone needs to take the risk and make the investments.

Doctors like Anderson should be thanked and respected for doing the research that ultimately saves lives.

Chuck Winer

Newton





Current patient saddened to see profit motive revealed

It was with sadness and chagrin that I read that some of Dana-Farber’s trustees are standing to profit from the research of the institute’s doctors and scientists. I am still a patient there, receiving follow-up care for cancer of the pancreas. I’ve signed up for every research study and clinical trial they’ve asked of me. I’ve done it in order to help those who come after me, certainly not to enrich the already super-rich.

I will always revere the doctors and nurses who have treated me with great skill and care, but I’m going to hesitate the next time I’m asked to give money to support Dana-Farber.

Sam Kauffmann

Brookline