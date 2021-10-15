April 29: Drafted by the Patriots. Kind of a head-scratcher. They have a quarterback, don’t they?

Earlier this month, the PatriotsWire website revealed that the New England Patriots’ rookie quarterback, Mac Jones, “ carries around a journal, chronicling all his thoughts and feeling [sic] .” Here are some decidedly fictional entries from the diary that Jones insists “ Nobody will get their hands on .”

Sept. 12: Miami 17, Pats 16. ESPN says I’m “stellar” in my debut against Miami, but we lose anyway. Can’t win them all, I guess.

Sept. 19: Pats 25, Jets 6. Man, the Jets really stink. Maybe you can win them all — if your teammates don’t fumble.

Undated: What a place, Boston. Everybody knows I came from Alabama, and all I ever hear is: Bro, my rescue dog is from Alabama! Or: Hey, my grandparents marched for civil rights down there.

Isn’t that special.

They think Crimson Tide is some dumb-ass submarine movie made back when dinosaurs roamed the earth.

Believe me, it’s not like this place is the hub of the universe.

Sept. 26: Saints 28, Pats 13. Forget New Orleans, we’re on to Tampa Bay.

Oct. 3: Bucs 19, Pats 17. Forget Tampa Bay, we’re on to Houston.

Nice to have a quick yarn with Tom Brady after the game. I think he was around for the making of “Crimson Tide.” He told me to “keep my head up and keep working.” Maybe someday, I, too, can shill for a cryptocurrency website.

Good thing no one will ever read this.

Fun fact: If your name was “McCorkle,” you’d call yourself Mac too.

Undated: Yes, I did well in school. Finished college in three years with a 4.0 GPA, and picked up a master’s degree in sports hospitality while I was there. Up here, people don’t seem too impressed. They like to talk about the Harvard quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who got a perfect score on the NFL’s Wonderlic IQ test.

I’m as smart as I need to be, OK? I’m smart enough to roll right when I see the opposing left tackle come stunting up the middle of the line, and I’m smart enough not to leave a MAGA hat in plain view on the top shelf of my locker.

I’m also smart enough to say absolutely nothing in my weekly radio interviews (“I’m ready to play any role I need to play”). I could be a politician, back in rescue dog land. Here’s looking at you, coach — sorry, Senator — Tuberville.

Fun fact: I know Mandarin! Hey, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Wonderlic that!*

Oct. 10: Pats 25, Texans 22. Just win, baby.

Undated: Yes, I was a child model. Don’t be hating on that. Growing up in Jacksonville, Fla., I appeared in TV ads for the zoo and for a Halloween party store. If you poke around the website for Adventure Landing, a Jacksonville Beach amusement park, you’ll see a smiling blond boy who looks like a cross between Jay North (Dennis the Menace) and Ron Howard (Opie from “The Andy Griffith Show.”)

I was the third of three children. I was the one who was allowed to be happy.

OMG, the Dallas Cowboys up next. I better stop scribbling and get some sleep.

*I speak Mandarin better than you.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.