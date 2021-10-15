In Tuesday’s article about housing, the reporter asserts that the “rise of home prices [is] often spurred at least in part by the introduction of upscale buildings nearby.” While this correlation may take place, no evidence of causality is offered (“Housing is a top priority, but creating it isn’t easy: Jamaica Plain offers illustration of neighbors with widely diverging visions for the future,” Page A1).
The problem may lie less with the new housing we see, and more with the new housing we don’t see.
To keep up with population growth, Massachusetts should have added 210,000 housing units in the past 10 years. But the state added only about 70,000.
The rise in prices? That’s due not to the new housing developments that have gotten built but to the proposed additional units that have been caught up in a web of frivolous legal challenges and zoning appeals. With less supply and more demand, prices do “inexorably rise.”
In other words, it’s the people who say, “How dare you build in this neighborhood?”
Ari Ofsevit
Jamaica Plain