In Tuesday’s article about housing, the reporter asserts that the “rise of home prices [is] often spurred at least in part by the introduction of upscale buildings nearby.” While this correlation may take place, no evidence of causality is offered (“Housing is a top priority, but creating it isn’t easy: Jamaica Plain offers illustration of neighbors with widely diverging visions for the future,” Page A1).

The problem may lie less with the new housing we see, and more with the new housing we don’t see.

To keep up with population growth, Massachusetts should have added 210,000 housing units in the past 10 years. But the state added only about 70,000.