The Blue Hills running backs took Madden’s message to heart in Friday’s Mayflower Athletic Conference inter-division showdown against unbeaten Old Colony. The offense racked up 347 yards on the ground to help the Warriors run away with a 42-14 victory that extends their win streak to 13 straight.

“They just imagine themselves as drill bits drilling into the ground,” Madden said of the drill. “We say, ‘Don’t hesitate — keep your feet moving and drill in.’”

ROCHESTER — The Blue Hills running backs execute a drill at practices the team calls the “drill drill” in which they replicate being drill bits. The idea, according to Blue Hills coach Ed Madden, is for the backs to keep moving, regardless of what is in their way.

“Everybody contributed,” Madden said. “Every one of them dug really deep and put their best game forward tonight. From the linemen to the backs to the quarterback, it was a total effort and I’m really proud of them. This is great because I don’t think this score reflects how tough [Old Colony] is – that’s a really tough team and they could’ve easily scored more than they did.”

Four ball carriers found the end zone for Blue Hills (6-0), led by running backs Eric Mann, Jake Reissfelder and Caiden Montas, who powered the ground game past Old Colony (4-1). Mann served as the backfield’s home-run hitter; the senior finished with 134 yards on eight carries and broke loose for touchdowns of 35 and 48 yards.

If Mann was the lightning, Montas and Reissfelder were the thunder. Montas, a sophomore, ripped off 83 yards on 13 carries — including a 10-yard TD — while Reissfelder, a junior, rumbled for 130 yards on 22 carries. He finished with a 2-yard TD run and a pair of 2-point conversions, and senior quarterback Anthony Graziano scored on a 2-yard keeper.

Blue Hills junior Shane Draper returned a kickoff 41 yards late in the fourth quarter when an Old Colony onside kick attempt rolled off the tee. Old Colony junior running backs Jake O’Neill and Chris Egan ran for touchdowns of 44 and 9 yards, respectively.

“They’re a tough team and that’s the story of the game — they kicked our butt,” Old Colony coach Brandon Mendez said.

Blue Hills visits Tri-County next week for the MAC title.