Swayman made his playoff debut in Game 5 of the Bruins’ second-round series loss to the Islanders in June, coming on in the third period for Tuukka Rask.

Swayman, who had a 10-game NHL entry late last season, earned the net with a standout camp. To help his adjustment to the league — and as insurance in case unsigned veteran Tuukka Rask does not return — the Bruins signed ex-Buffalo netminder Linus Ullmark to a four-year, $20 million deal. Ullmark will start the season on the bench, but is likely to split duties with Swayman in the first month.

Jeremy Swayman will be the Bruins’ opening night starter in goal, coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday morning.

Ullmark had a .917 save percentage and 2.63 goals against average in 20 games with Buffalo last year, playing behind one of the league’s worst teams. The 28-year-old Swede has a .912 save percentage and 2.78 GAA in six seasons, with a 50-47-13 record.

But he muddled through the preseason slate; just one goalie (the Devils’ Jonathan Bernier) allowed more goals than Ullmark (10).

His .836 save percentage was second-worst among goalies with three or more starts, and his high-danger goals saved above average (per Natural Stat Trick) was also second-worst.

A lot of that was because of time spent on the penalty kill. At even strength, his save percentage (.891) was below average, but not catastrophic for a preseason résumé.

“Some pucks are finding their way through him,” Cassidy said. “For a big man [6 feet, 4 inches, 208 pounds], that’ll be a challenge. That’s how goalies are judged: Are they beat with good shots or are they getting through you?”

Rask is an unrestricted free agent who hasn’t re-signed with Boston but has made clear he doesn’t intend to play anywhere else. He’s still working to rehab the torn labrum in his hip that required surgery in the offseason.

“He’s in rehabbing some mornings, doing well,” Cassidy told 98.5 The Sports Hub on Friday. “It’s a lengthy enough procedure, no matter what. Still got to get back on the ice.

“But he’s probably on target for … I was originally told probably late January, February, somewhere in that area. So, there will be some things to be sorted out down the road, I guess, for him and us. But right now, he’s doing well, and he looks good.”

