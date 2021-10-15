The Celtics are waiving guard Ryan Arcidiacono and forward Juwan Morgan, and both players are planning to join Boston’s G League team, the Maine Celtics, as affiliate players, according to a league source.
Affiliate players remain free agents who are eligible to sign with another NBA team at any time.
Morgan spent the last two seasons with the Jazz and Arcidiacono played for the Bulls for the last four years.
…
Celtics coach Ime Udoka said guard Payton Pritchard has a broken nose but could return for the season opener against the Knicks next Wednesday wearing a mask. Pritchard suffered the injury in the second quarter of the preseason loss to the Magic Wednesday.
