The Bruins signed defenseman Charlie McAvoy to an eight-year, $76 million contract extension, which goes down as the richest deal in team history.

McAvoy’s $9.5 million average annual value exceeds that of Zdeno Chara ($7.5 million when he arrived here in 2006). The deal also eclipses those offered to Tuukka Rask and David Krejci.

The extension follows the trend of teams offering long-term deals for young star defensemen. In recent months, six have signed long-term deals worth $8.45 million-$9.583 million.