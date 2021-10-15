The Bruins signed defenseman Charlie McAvoy to an eight-year, $76 million contract extension, which goes down as the richest deal in team history.
McAvoy’s $9.5 million average annual value exceeds that of Zdeno Chara ($7.5 million when he arrived here in 2006). The deal also eclipses those offered to Tuukka Rask and David Krejci.
The extension follows the trend of teams offering long-term deals for young star defensemen. In recent months, six have signed long-term deals worth $8.45 million-$9.583 million.
McAvoy’s deal mirrors the deal the Blackhawks handed Seth Jones last summer, and the six-year, $57.5 million deal the Bluejackets offered Zach Werenski — which was the richest deal of last offseason.
McAvoy was fifth in Norris Trophy voting for the NHL’s best defenseman last year. He is the cornerstone of one of the league’s best defenses (the Bruins were fourth in goals allowed last season). In a time of transition for the franchise — the window of opportunity is closing for the group that won a Stanley Cup a decade ago — McAvoy has become one of the team’s most important players.
