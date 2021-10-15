Dawn Staley and South Carolina have agreed to a new, seven-year contract that will pay her $2.9 million this season and grow to $3.5 million in the final season. The school’s Board of Trustees approved the deal worth $22.4 million on Friday to keep the national championship coach with the Gamecocks through the 2027-28 season. The school said in a statement the new deal makes Staley the highest-paid Black coach in women’s basketball and one of the highest-paid coaches in the sport. Staley’s salary is the highest in the Southeastern Conference, surpassing newly hired LSU coach Kim Mulkey , who will make $2.5 million in her first year with the Tigers. Staley was set to make $2.1 million this season under her old contract. She’ll receive a base salary of $1 million a year over the life of the deal with her guaranteed outside compensation starting at $1.9 million this season and growing by $100,000 each subsequent year. Staley can also earn up to $680,000 in incentive bonuses. The school would owe Staley $3 million if it terminated her without cause this season, an amount that falls to $250,000 by the end of the deal. Staley would pay the university $5 million if she left on her own this season. That amount falls to $2 million by the contract’s end on April 15, 2028.

GOLF

Top-ranked Jon Rahm misses cut in Spain

Jon Rahm’s woes back in Spain worsened when he failed to make the cut at the Andalucía Masters. The top-ranked Rahm shot 3-over 74 through the second round, finishing with a share of 99th place and 14 strokes off the lead of Romain Langasque. That was actually an improvement on his first round. On Thursday, Rahm matched his worst round as a professional with a 7-over 78, leaving him 11 shots behind overnight leader Julien Guerrier. “This is the first time in my life that I don’t want to see a golf club,” Rahm said. “And this comes from someone who loves this sport, and after a year in which some pretty good things have happened to me.” Rahm said he needs to take a break and may not play for one month until the World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Scott Parel jumps out to lead at SAS Championship

Scott Parel jumps out to lead at SAS Championship

Scott Parel shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' SAS Championship. The 56-year-old Parel birdied Nos. 5-7 and added four more on the back nine on Nos. 10, 12, 13 and 16 at Prestonwood Country Club. He won the last of his three senior titles in February 2020. Monday qualifier Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand and Robert Karlsson of Sweden were a stroke back. Jaidee birdied his final four holes. Lee Janzen and Miguel Angel Jimenez were tied for fourth at 67. John Daly was at 68 with 67-year-old Jay Haas, Retief Goosen, David Toms, Tim Petrovic, Scott Dunlap, Stuart Appleby, Alex Cejka, Jeff Sluman, Harrison Frazar, Paul Broadhurst, and Brett Quigley.





HOCKEY

Dylan Larkin suspended one game for punch

The NHL suspended Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin for a game for roughing Tampa Bay forward Mathieu Joseph. The league announced the penalty, adding Larkin will give up $30,500 in pay that will go toward the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. Larkin will miss Detroit’s home game Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks. The NHL says Larkin was suspended for retaliating to Joseph’s hit from behind with a punch in the face when the opponent was not suspecting it.

SOCCER

Alisson Becker and Fabinho quarantining in Spain

Brazil players Alisson Becker and Fabinho are traveling directly to Spain to complete their 10-day quarantine period after international duty and are in line to feature for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said the pair had “no chance” of playing in the English Premier League at Watford on Saturday lunchtime because of the tight turnaround after Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay late Thursday. For that reason, Alisson and Fabinho will not return to England — where they would have to isolate for 10 days upon arrival because they have played for Brazil in Venezuela (Oct. 7) and Colombia (Oct. 10), countries on Britain’s red list — and instead go straight to Madrid. They will fly back to England on Thursday, after the rest of the Liverpool team return, so they don’t have to quarantine ... Barcelona midfielder Pedri González signed a new contract through 2026 , with the club hoping the teenager can help it recover from the traumatic departure of Lionel Messi. Pedri has been one of the very few bright spots for Barcelona over the past year, during which a president has resigned and its debt has skyrocketed. Barcelona had to let Messi walk away when it could not pay his wages. Painful losses on the field have followed ... Runaway French leader Paris Saint-Germain needed a late penalty from striker Kylian Mbappe to come from behind and scrape a 2-1 win against Angers. PSG won its opening eight games but was soundly beaten by Rennes in its last game and looked out of sorts again without managing a shot on target in the first half.

MISCELLANY





MISCELLANY

Basilashvili defeats Tsitsipas to advance to semifinals

Nikoloz Basilashvili outlasted No. 2 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to move into the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open with the biggest win of his career. Basilashvili next plays either No. 3 Alexander Zverev or American Taylor Fritz, who met in a later quarterfinal at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden ... Liberty University has reached a five-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports to continue as a primary sponsor for William Byron. Byron is a junior pursuing a degree in strategic communication through Liberty’s online program. He has been sponsored by the Christian university in some part since 2014 when he drove late models. Liberty has sponsored 12 races a season for Byron at the Cup level since his 2018 rookie season. The contract extension announced covers 12 races a year through 2026.