Eleanor Angeles-Whitfield, Marshfield —The Rams took first place as a team with 39 points at the Battle of the Border meet at Alvirne High in New Hampshire, and the freshman led the way with a fourth-place finish (19:07.7 5K).

Ella Bates, Weymouth — The freshman finished third (19:04 2.9-mile time) in a tri-meet with Newton North and Milton on Wednesday, leading the Wildcats (8-0) to two wins while clinching the Bay State Conference regular-season title.

AJ Chiappetta, Westford Academy — The senior took first in a dual meet against Newton South on Wednesday to help the Grey Ghosts clinch the Dual League County title, covering the 2.9-mile course in 15:29.