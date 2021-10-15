Eleanor Angeles-Whitfield, Marshfield —The Rams took first place as a team with 39 points at the Battle of the Border meet at Alvirne High in New Hampshire, and the freshman led the way with a fourth-place finish (19:07.7 5K).
Ella Bates, Weymouth — The freshman finished third (19:04 2.9-mile time) in a tri-meet with Newton North and Milton on Wednesday, leading the Wildcats (8-0) to two wins while clinching the Bay State Conference regular-season title.
AJ Chiappetta, Westford Academy — The senior took first in a dual meet against Newton South on Wednesday to help the Grey Ghosts clinch the Dual League County title, covering the 2.9-mile course in 15:29.
Olivia Hunninghake, Needham -- The Rockets junior logged an 18:56 5K time at the Battle of the Border, finishing as the fastest Bay State runner.
Kyler McNatt, Needham — The senior All-Scholastic took the win at the Battle of the Border, finishing the 3.1-mile course in 15:22, and helping lead the Rockets to a fourth-place finish.
Andrew Richardson, Acton-Boxborough — The senior took the win in the boys’ 5K at the Fort Devens Challenge, finishing in a time of 17 minutes flat, leading A-B to first place overall.
