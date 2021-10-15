Here are some other members of the Astros lineup to know.

The Red Sox are facing the Astros in the postseason for the third time in the last five years. Sox fans are familiar with some of Houston’s stalwarts from the previous matchups in 2017 and 2018 — specifically second baseman Jose Altuve, third baseman Alex Bregman, shortstop Carlos Correa, and first baseman Yuli Gurriel.

After playing sparingly in 2018 and 2019, appearing in a combined 50 games, Tucker, 24, took on more of a regular role in 2020, playing in 58 of the Astros’ 60 games.

He had a breakthrough 2021 season, batting .294 with 30 home runs and 92 RBIs in 140 games, including 12 for 25 with six doubles in seven games against the Red Sox. He matched that batting average in the Division Series against the White Sox, batting .294 with a pair of home runs.

He was named the American League Player of the Month for September, leading the league in OPS (1.130) and ranking second in OBP (.438) and slugging (.692).

Jake Meyers (R), CF

Meyers, 25, made his big league debut this season after the Astros traded Myles Straw to Cleveland, and he appeared in 49 games. He was hitting .375 with two RBIs in the ALDS before he injured his shoulder in Game 4 trying to rob Gavin Sheets of a home run. Tracking the ball to deep center, Meyers slammed his left shoulder into the wall and left the game after trying to make a few practice throws. He participated in Thursday’s workout and told reporters he felt good.

Chas McCormick (R), OF

McCormick also made his big league debut this season, and replaced Meyers in Game 4. If Meyers is unable to go in the ALCS, McCormick, 26, would get the nod. Appearing in 109 games this season, he played all three outfield positions — 51 in left, 33 in center, and 22 in right — as well as three games at DH, batting .257 with 14 home runs.

Michael Brantley (L), LF

After 10 seasons in Cleveland, Brantley has spent the last three in Houston. His presence took on added significance after George Springer left for Toronto last offseason. The Astros countered by re-signing Brantley, 34, to a two-year extension to shore up the outfield.

Since joining the Astros, he has batted .310, including .311 this season. He was 7 for 19 with a double and four RBIs in the ALDS, and has hit in 15 consecutive playoff games, going back to Game 1 of the ALDS in 2020 against Oakland.

Yordan Alvarez (L), LF/DH

Alvarez appeared in 144 games this season, mostly at DH, but did play left field in 41 games. He brings power, belting 33 home runs to go with 104 RBIs in the regular season. He went 7 for 20 in the Division Series.





Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.