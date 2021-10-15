None of those things are true now. But New England is still looking for the same result: A win.

Tom Brady and Stephon Gilmore were still with New England. The team was coming off its sixth Super Bowl win. The Patriots had a top-10 scoring offense, and their defense was the best in the league. New England had actually won a few home games up to that point.

The last time the Patriots played the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, things were different in Foxborough.

A victory over the 4-1 Cowboys would bring New England’s record back up to .500, and help keep their playoff aspirations alive.

The Cowboys have some stellar talent on both sides of the ball, and proving they can keep those high-caliber players in check will show the Patriots can hang with anybody when they’re playing up to their potential.

QB Dak Prescott

Prescott is a top-five quarterback, which is a marvel considering the horrific leg injury that he took all last season to recover from.

The Cowboys signal-caller has the second-best passer rating in the league (116.9, behind only Russell Wilson) and is third among qualified passers in completion percentage (73.9), three spots ahead of Mac Jones (71.1).

Though he hasn’t been quite as prolific yardage-wise since his 403 passing yards against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 1, his efficiency and point production have been no less impressive.

Aside from a substandard game against the Chargers in Week 2, Prescott has thrown for three or more touchdowns in every game and boasts a stellar 13 touchdown passes against just three interceptions.

Not only does he take care of the football, he also isn’t afraid to trust his arm. He throws balls into tight windows at a top-10 rate among NFL quarterbacks (according to NextGen Stats) but only has five turnover-worthy throws so far this season, per Pro Football Focus.

“We’ve got to keep ‘em off the board, try to get stops, try to make Dak (Prescott) read some defenses and hold the ball a little bit longer so we can get to him,” Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon said on Wednesday. “All 11 guys got to be on point this week.”

New England had some success in forcing Tom Brady to hold the football against Tampa Bay by disguising coverages and kept the explosive Bucs passing game largely in check by keeping the Hall-of-Fame quarterback guessing.

Look for the Patriots to do something similar with Prescott.

CB Trevon Diggs

For a quarterback often praised for this quick decision-making and accuracy, Jones has put the ball in harm’s way more often than you’d like.

Jones is tied with Sam Darnold and Jared Goff for sixth in the NFL with eight turnover-worthy throws according to PFF. Five of those passes have ended up in the hands of opponents.

He’ll need to be wary of his old Alabama teammate Trevon Diggs, or that number could grow on Sunday.

The explosive second-year cornerback is breaking out in a big way for Dallas, swiping the early NFL interception lead with six and breaking up four more passes along the way.

He also has allowed a completion percentage of just 48.7 and a passer rating of 38.9 when targeted and hasn’t given up a receiving touchdown yet in 2021 despite being targeted more times (39) than all but one cornerback in the league, his teammate Anthony Brown (44).

Though Jones has said he “can’t be afraid of” his ex-Crimson Tide teammate, he knows he can’t afford to be careless with him.

“You just have to know where he’s at because you have to respect him,” Jones said. “Respect his game, respect his knowledge, and respect everybody on their defense and their coaching staff because they do a good job in preparation; it’s showing up on the tape.”

The Cowboys will trust Diggs and Brown to play in single coverage a lot — both are top-five among cornerbacks in man coverage snaps so far this year.

LB Micah Parsons

Parsons is one of the most exiting rookies on defense in the league this season.

The linebacker’s 4.3 speed at the combine wasn’t a fluke. It shows up on the field with sideline-to-sideline range and terrifying closing speed as a pass-rusher.

Parsons, an inside linebacker, leads the Cowboys in pressures with 21 and is tied for the team lead in sacks with three.

Parsons still has some work to do in coverage — he’s allowing a 97.6 passer rating when targeted this year. But there’s no denying he’s a weapon, whether he’s used as a blitzer or if he’s pursuing quarterbacks who try to escape the pocket.

The Cowboys don’t blitz a ton and struggle at times to produce pressure with star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence out with an injury. So Parsons will likely continue to be a big part of Dallas’s pass rush against the Patriots.

What’s more, Parsons has lined up all over the Cowboys defensive front-seven, including several games where he has played outside linebacker more than inside.

Given the Patriots’ issues on the offensive line, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Dallas try to set up mismatches with the electric young linebacker on a backup tackle.

Ezekiel Elliott

The Pro Bowl running back didn’t do much in the first two weeks of the season, leading to speculation that he might be starting to decline at just 26 years old.

So much for all that.

Elliott’s last three games: 95 yards and two rushing touchdowns against Philadelphia; 143 yards and one TD against the Carolina Panthers; and 110 yards and a TD against the New York Giants.

He ranks behind just Derrick Henry in runs of 10 or more yards, is tied for second with Kareem Hunt and James Conner (behind Henry again) with five rushing touchdowns, and is third behind Henry and Cleveland’s Nick Chubb in rushing yards (452).

Give the Patriots credit for bottling up the Texans’ anemic rushing attack after some questions about their ability to control opposing teams’ ground games. But this week will be a much tougher challenge against a much better offensive line and a much better running back.

The Cowboys have no qualms about feeding Elliott the football; he’s had more than 20 carries in each of the last two weeks. So New England will need to strap up once again and stop the All-Pro back from eating up chunks of yardage and helping set up Dallas’s play-action.

The defense obviously can’t afford to forget about Amari Cooper (318 yards receiving) and CeeDee Lamb (348 yards), who have accounted for almost half of Prescott’s 1,368 passing yards and are both dangerous down the field.