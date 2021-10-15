“All credit to the line there,” said Sullivan, who churned out 180 yards on 24 carries in addition to making two catches for 30 yards.

In a Patriot League Fisher battle that was deadlocked, 7-7, at the half, the senior tailback punched in second-half scoring rushes of 4 and 15 yards to propel the 14th-ranked Sailors to a 21-13 victory over visiting Hanover Friday night.

SCITUATE — In a matchup looking for a player to take control, Keegan Sullivan was more than willing to answer the call for the Scituate football team.

“They had some really big guys up front. They were hard to move, but the line was just making some good holes. I was able to hit the holes and gain some good yardage there.”

Advertisement

Behind an offensive line of Michael Sheskey, Danny Thompson, Jack Thompson, Sean Norton and Tom Svensen, Sullivan — as well as Andrew Bossey (14 carries, 56 yards) — were able to keep Hanover’s high-octane offense off the field for stretches at a time. That prevented the Hawks (4-2, 1-2) from getting into a prolonged rhythm.

The Sailors (5-1, 3-0) trailed early, though. A David Quinn interception turned into points for the Hawks when Michael Landolfi connected with Nicholas Freel on a 13-yard touchdown pass with 7:07 left in the first quarter.

Scituate fullback Colin Morley scored on a 5-yard dive in the final minute of the first half. But Hanover drove to the Scituate 4 before Shea Morley picked Landolfi off in the end zone.

The Sailors responded with a drive to the red zone, but Joseph Curran intercepted a Henry Gates pass near the end of the first half for a 7-7 game.

Will Chatterton halted Hanover’s opening drive of the second half with yet another interception, setting the stage for Sullivan’s go-ahead 4-yard score with 6:34 left in the third.

Advertisement

After a punt, Sullivan capped another scoring drive with his 15-yard run, plus the conversion for a 21-7 cushion.

Freel scored from 22 yards out with 11:21 left in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks could get no closer despite a blocked punt resulting in gaining possession at the Scituate 13. At one point, Hanover faced a third-and-48 dilemma before failing to convert on fourth down.

Sullivan and Scituate bled the clock down to 20 seconds remaining, giving the Hawks three cracks at the end zone on a series of Hail Marys which all fell incomplete.

“That was a battle,” Scituate coach Herb Devine said. “Third quarter, I think we started to find something that was working, but Hanover made a few adjustments. Give them credit, they played a great game tonight.”