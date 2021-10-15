Latin Academy had averaged 39.5 points in a 4-0 start, but pitted against a Jets defense that has not allowed more than 16 points this season, coach Rocco Zizza knew the team had to adapt.

Junior quarterback Orlando Jusino took the snap and scrambled right, tossing a touchdown pass to Brendan Shapiro. Jusino then connected with junior Owen O’Neill for the conversion, locked up a 16-6 victory for the Dragons at East Boston Memorial Stadium.

Ahead by 2 points midway through the fourth quarter in a matchup of Boston City League unbeatens Friday night, Latin Academy faced fourth and goal from the East Boston 6-yard line. A shutout loss to the Jets in April still lingered.

Advertisement

“We have been a strike fairly quickly offense the entire year, but we knew we had to keep the ball out of their hands,” Zizza said. “We wanted to control the ball.”

The Dragons (5-0) stifled the hosts on their first possession, forcing a stop before driving down the field, entirely on the ground aside from a difficult third-down completion from Jusino to O’Neill.

Senior captain Malcolm Chrispin scored from 8 yards out, Jusino converted the 2-point try for a 8-0 lead.

The Jets (5-1) fumbled on their next possession, but the Eastie defense was resilient and stopped Latin Academy on a pivotal fourth down. After taking over at their 17, the Jets put together an 83-yard touchdown drive that took almost the entire second quarter. Taelor Thompson scored on a 1-yard run, but East Boston could not convert the 2-point try.

Midway through the third quarter, Jaeshawn Rogers intercepted a pass from Jusino, but the Jets failed to capitalize and turned the ball over on downs.

Despite a poor play that resulted in the interception, Zizza praised Jusino’s ability to bounce back and complete the two most important passes of the game.

Advertisement

Chrispin also played an integral role with a team-high 80 yards rushing. Teammate Xavier Polanco leads Division 7 in rushing, but Zizza opted to go with Chrispin for his ability to run between the tackles. He was also a force on defense with an open-field tackle on fourth down.

“They’re a good, tough team,” Chrispin said. “It just came down to who’s more physical and who could put more heads on one ball. “That’s all it really came down to, physicality and who wanted it more.”

Andover 42, Haverhill 21 — The Warriors (3-3) broke the game open with a 20-0 blitz in the fourth quarter, punctuated by a 60-yard pick-six from Tyler Fabbri and Patrick Cote’s scoop and score for 85 yards. Junior captain Lincoln Beal (110 yards rushing, 114 yards receiving) finished with four total touchdowns.

Apponequet 34, Seekonk 0 — Harry Lemieux scored twice on the ground — a 15-yarder in the second quarter and a 26-yard run in the fourth — in the nonleague win for the host Lakers (2-3).

Austin Prep 47, Bishop Stang 7 — The Cougars (3-3) roared to a Catholic Central League victory behind Brendan Walsh’s four touchdown runs, including a 99-yard scamper in the first quarter. Aidan Driscoll added two second-quarter touchdown tosses, highlighted by a 67-yard catch and run by Lee Poulin.

Billerica 15, Acton-Boxborough 6 — JT Green punched in a 2-yard touchdown in the first and Jacob Linton converted a 3-yard touchdown in the third to power the visiting Indians (5-1) to the nonleague win.

Advertisement

Bishop Fenwick 35, Archbishop Williams 14 — Jason Romans rushed for a 60-yard score and caught a 16-yard touchdown pass, and Steven Woods tossed a 52-yard touchdown pass and rushed for a 3-yard score for the host Crusaders (5-1) in the Catholic Central League win.

Boston English 30, O’Bryant 0 — Keesean Kerr led the way for the Blue & Blue (3-2) with three rushing touchdowns in the Boston City League victory. Mark Osorio added 101 yards on the ground and punched in three 2-point conversions.

Brighton 34, South Boston/Burke 0 — Jathan Greene rushed for 132 yards on 15 carries and scored a 2-point conversion as the Bengals (3-3) won the Boston City League matchup.

Bristol-Plymouth 24, Tri-County 18 — After Peter McEnaney’s 5-yard touchdown gave the Cougars (2-4) an 18-17 lead, Ryan Barnes returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards to the house with 6:03 left to give the visiting Craftsmen (2-2) the Mayflower League win.

Central Catholic 34, Methuen 8 — Kolten Williams intercepted two passes for the No. 3 Raiders (5-1), and Ayden Pereira tossed touchdowns of 68 and 98 yards in the Merrimack Valley Conference matchup.

Cohasset 42, Mashpee 6 — Will Baker threw TD passes of 15 and 60 yards to Thomas Hansen and had rushing scores of 30, 10, and 25 yards to headline a South Shore Tobin Division win for the Skippers (3-2).

Dover-Sherborn 35, Medway 20 — Johnny Bennett scored twice with an 80-yard kickoff return and a 40-yard pick-6, as the Raiders (5-1) picked up the Tri-Valley victory.

Advertisement

Everett 37, Revere 11 — JC Clerveaux rushed in four touchdowns and caught another, carrying the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide (5-0) to the Greater Boston League victory.

Fairhaven 42, Bourne 7 — Cadence Chase racked up four rushing touchdowns in a dominant South Coast Conference win for the Blue Devils (4-2).

Foxborough 21, North Attleborough 14 — The Warriors (5-1) overcame an early deficit and another in the fourth quarter to defeat the Red Rocketeers (2-3) and keep their lead in the Hockomock Davenport. Senior Dylan Gordon’s 72-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter gave Foxborough its first lead of the day, and classmate Rashaad Way followed up with a 68-yarder, before senior Dylan Kerrigan’s interception sealed the deal.

Gloucester 20, Saugus 7 — Nick Carey rushed for a 25-yard touchdown and threw for an 8-yard score for the Fishermen (1-5) in the Northeastern Conference contest.

Hamilton-Wenham 41, Newburyport 21 — Chris Domoracki rushed for four touchdowns and Luke Domoracki punched in another to lead the Generals (5-1) to the Cape Ann victory.

King Philip 17, Milford 14 — Matthew Kelley drilled a field goal with five seconds left to help the host Warriors (5-1) upset the ninth-ranked Scarlet Hawks (5-1) in the Hockomock League contest.

Lincoln-Sudbury 42, Westford 15 — Senior Nolan O’Brien hauled in his ninth touchdown reception of the fall, setting the program’s single-season record as the fifth-ranked Warriors (6-0) rolled to the Dual County League win. He scored off a 15-yard completion from Riley O’Connell and ran for an additional 6-yard touchdown. O’Connell (141 yards passing, 92 yards rushing) also threw a 41-yard TD to Jack Napier and a 47-yard score to Tyler Rosenberg.

Advertisement

Manchester Essex 76, Minuteman 6 — Henry Otterbein found the end zone three times in the host Hornets’ Commonwealth Athletic Conference thrashing. Otterbein had a 75-yard scamper, a 22-yard fumble return for a score, and a 6-yard reception from Brennan Twombly, who tossed three first-half touchdowns for Manchester Essex (6-0). Cam Hubbard was on the receiving end for one of those touchdowns and also had a 35-yard score in the first quarter.

Mansfield 23, Attleboro 7 — Defense ruled the day for the No. 15 Hornets (4-2), who held the Bombardiers (1-4) to seven points in the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division win. A swarm of tackles netted the Hornets a safety in the third quarter. C.J. Bell (6 yards), Brody McKenna (4 yards), and Connor Curtis (20 yards) all scored rushing touchdowns for the Hornets.

Marshfield 41, Whitman-Hanson 13 — Owen Masterson put on a masterful performance, throwing four TD passes and punching in a 5-yard rushing score, leading the No. 12 Rams (5-1) to a Patriot League Keenan Division win. Masterson connected with Jason O’Keefe for scores of 45 yards and 27 yards, and Jack Marini for TDs of 8 and 25 yards. Marini added a 4-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter.

Middlesex 38, Groton 7 — Cam Fries threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns to lead the offensive surge by Middlesex (2-2). Mark Conde caught two of those scores on long plays of 51 and 67 yards. Chester Boynton scored the third on a 29-yard connection and also returned a fumble 41 yards for a touchdown.

Nauset 22, Martha’s Vineyard 6 — Junior quarterback Dillon White rushed for two touchdowns to give the Warriors (1-5) their first win. Sophomore Logan Julien added a rushing touchdown, a 2-point conversion rush, and an interception.

North Quincy 30, Pembroke 7 — The Raiders (4-2) scored early and often in the Patriot League win. Senior Matt Craig rushed for 100 yards and scored twice, and classmate Cooper Hansen (1 TD passing, 1 TD rushing) was 10-of-16 passing for 111 yards.

Pentucket 27, Lynnfield 7 — A pair of fumble returns for scores put Pentucket (5-1) up early, and Chase Dwight added a 2-yard run and a 31-yard TD pass to CJ Condon to close out the Cape Ann win.

Plymouth South 27, Quincy 6 — Cole Brunstrom helped the visiting Panthers (5-1) start fast with a 17-yard touchdown to Anthony Caferelli in the first quarter and a 28-yard connection with Jamie Andrews in the second quarter of the Patriot League win. Heath McGilvray and PJ Murphy each had a rushing touchdown for South.

Stoneham 21, Watertown 0 — The Spartans (6-0) did their damage on the ground with three rushing scores in the Middlesex League win. Pat MacNamara punched in a 3-yard touchdown, Jake Bruno scored from 20 yards out, and Colin Farren added a 5-yard touchdown.

Stoughton 31, Brockton 13 — In the first meeting between the program in at least 30 years, the Black Knights (3-3) secured a nonleague victory on the back of Anthony Girolamo (20 rushes, 157 yards, 2 TDs). Jarred Daughtry also punched in touchdown runs of 5 and 8 yards.

Walpole 28, Braintree 0 — Will Domineau caught an 11-yard touchdown pass and rushed for a 6-yard score for the host Timberwolves (3-3) in the Bay State Conference victory.

Weymouth 12, Framingham 6 — Anthony Smith and Cam Giblin both found the end zone for the Wildcats (4-2) in the Bay State Conference win.

Wilmington 20, Burlington 0 — Pedro Germano tossed touchdown passes of 11 and 31 yards to his brother, John, and rushed for a 25-yard score for the host Wildcats (4-2) in the Middlesex League win.

Xaverian 41, Malden Catholic 0 — Michael Oates scored touchdowns of 4 and 24 yards as the Hawks (4-1) shut out the Lancers in the Catholic Conference.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.