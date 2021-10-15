The person familiar with the investigation as well as emails told The Associated Press on Friday that the league “did not identify other areas and other individuals it has to contact at club leadership or league leadership levels.” The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not publicly released what is in the 650,000 emails the independent investigators collected during an investigation of sexual harassment and other workplace conditions at the Washington Football Team.

The NFL has found no other current team or league personnel to have sent emails containing racist, homophobic, or misogynistic language similar to messages written by Jon Gruden that led to his resignation as Las Vegas Raiders coach, according to a person familiar with the documents.

Gruden resigned Monday as Raiders coach after the denigrating comments expressed in emails written from 2011-18 to then-Washington club executive Bruce Allen were reported. Gruden was not in the NFL during those years, when he was an analyst for ESPN.

The NFL would conduct a probe of Allen, who was fired in December 2019, should he attempt to return to the league, the person said.

The NFL also has categorized comparisons of Gruden’s correspondences with Allen to those by top league counsel Jeff Pash as a mischaracterization. The person said that the league finds those emails “in a different category” as a part of Pash’s job, and “appropriate.”

Pash has been a conduit between the NFL office and teams for years.

There were a number of topics Pash discussed with Allen in emails, but the NFL found the attorney had not been “too chummy” with the Washington team president, nor was there anything that “led to any sort of undue influence that resulted in any gains by the Washington Football Team,” the person said.

That franchise was docked $36 million in salary cap room in 2012 and ‘13 by the league, with Pash heavily involved in the probe leading to that discipline.

Seahawks’ Wilson, Carson on IR

The Seahawks placed quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Chris Carson on injured reserve, a move that will keep both players out until at least mid-November.

Coach Pete Carroll had said earlier in the day that Wilson would be placed on IR and the team was considering a similar move with Carson due to a lingering neck issue.

Both players will be unavailable at least until Seattle’s game on Nov. 14 against Green Bay.

Wilson is recovering from surgery on his right middle finger. Wilson has started every game of his career — 165 games regular season and playoffs combined — until now.

The Week 10 matchup with the Packers will be five weeks following Wilson’s surgery. Geno Smith will start this week for the Seahawks.

Carson is Seattle’s leading rusher with 232 yards and three touchdowns in his four games played.

Giants’ Jones cleared to play

Less than a week after sustaining a scary concussion against the Cowboys, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been cleared to play against the Rams on Sunday. New York will not have running back Saquon Barkley (sprained left ankle) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) in the lineup against Los Angeles. They were hurt in the same game as Jones and were ruled out … Barring a setback, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return to his starting role Sunday when the Dolphins play the Jaguars in London, after missing most of the last four games — all losses — with fractured ribs. Dolphins coach Brian Flores made the announcement a few hours after the team made the overnight flight from Miami to England. The Dolphins ruled cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder, groin) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) out.

Browns’ running backs hurting

Running back Nick Chubb will miss the Browns’ game Sunday against the undefeated Cardinals and Kareem Hunt is questionable, but wide receiver Jarvis Landry could return to action. Chubb, who is second in the NFL with 523 yards rushing, did not practice all week because of a calf injury and was ruled out. Chubb ran for 161 yards last week in a 47-42 road loss to the Chargers. Hunt is questionable with wrist and knee injuries. Landry practiced for the first time since suffering a sprained knee against Houston on Sept. 19. The five-time Pro Bowl pick was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the day … Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey will miss his third straight game Sunday against the Vikings because of a hamstring injury. McCaffrey was held out of practice for a second consecutive day and is listed as out. Carolina coach Matt Rhule said when McCaffrey practiced Wednesday he still felt something wasn’t right in the hamstring. Rookie Chuba Hubbard, who rushed for 104 yards last week in a loss to Philadelphia, is expected to start.

Eagles trade TE Ertz

Zach Ertz had the unique opportunity to play one more game in Philadelphia, knowing he would be traded to Arizona. He scored a touchdown, spiked the ball, and cried for 30 minutes at his locker after the Eagles lost to Tampa Bay on Thursday night. On Friday, the deal was official, with the Eagles sending the three-time Pro Bowl tight end to the undefeated Cardinals for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick … Chargers receiver Mike Williams, who had a career-high 165 yards on eight receptions and two touchdowns in last week’s win over Cleveland, is questionable for the Chargers’ key AFC matchup against the Ravens on Sunday because of a knee injury … The Titans’ Julio Jones (hamstring) practiced for a third straight day, as did A.J. Brown (hamstring). Tennessee will have their pair of Pro Bowl receivers available Monday night against the Bills.

