In a premier showdown for Catholic Conference supremacy Friday night at Glatz Field, CM forced three turnovers and ran over two-time defending Division 1 state champion St. John’s Prep for a resounding 38-9 victory.

DANVERS — A team as good as Catholic Memorial doesn’t need extra chances, but the Knights will gladly capitalize on any miscues.

“We needed to get this payback,” said Knights senior Devon Marshall, one of the few elder statesmen on the CM roster who participated in both D1 Super Bowl losses to Prep.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game. We just came out and executed. We needed this one.”

With juniors Carson Harwood (6 carries, 172 yards, TD) and Datrell Jones (7 carries, 92 yards, 2 TD) leading the way, No. 2 CM rushed for 289 yards and averaged 16 yards per carry.

After CM (6-0) opened the game with a three-play, 65-yard scoring drive, the top-ranked Eagles looked poised to respond, with senior tailback James Guy leading them down to the 5-yard line. But Marshall picked off a pass in the end zone, returned it 86 yards into enemy territory, and CM took a quick 14-0 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run from Kyle King.

“We do work on it at practice,” CM coach John DiBiaso said about forcing turnovers. “We get all our drills from [Boston College] coach [Jeff] Hafley, and what can I say? We got some turnovers. Big pick by Devon Marshall. I thought that was the biggest play of the game.”

The Knights nearly extended their lead before halftime, but Jones fumbled into the end zone and Lucas Verrier recovered for Prep (5-1).

Early in the third quarter, the CM defense gave its offense another opportunity when Marshall recovered a fumble, and Jones made amends with a 26-yard touchdown run three plays later.

Later in the third quarter, Harwood ripped off a huge 67-yard run to set up a 6-yard score for Jones. Harwood, who spent his freshman year at Prep, said that added significance to his performance.

“It means pretty much everything,” Harwood said, “because I wasn’t really given any chances when I came [to Prep], then I come to CM and coach DiBiaso gives me every chance.”

Now CM is in the driver’s seat in pursuit of a second consecutive Catholic Conference title and the Knights are looking like massive favorites to win a Division 2 Super Bowl title. Since they won’t get a chance to face Prep in the playoffs later this fall, this regular-season win was their best chance to avenge those defeats at Gillette Stadium.

“Whenever you can go into someone’s backyard in front of a big crowd and a team that had beaten you two times in the Super Bowl, and you come out and get a nice victory like this, I’m very proud of them,” DiBiaso said. “And I know that for the kids that graduated the last couple years, this was a little bit of redemption for them.”