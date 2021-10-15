The Red Sox changed up their bullpen alignment for their ALCS roster, adding lefthander Darwinzon Hernandez and righthander Hirokazu Sawamura.

Chris Sale gets the start for the Sox, with Nate Eovaldi going in Game 2. The Astros are countering with lefty curveball specialist Framber Valdez in Game 1, and righthander Luis Garcia Saturday afternoon in Game 2.

The Red Sox open the American League Championship Series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park Friday night. It will be the third meeting in the postseason between the teams since 2017.

Off the pitching roster from the Division Series 26-man roster are righthander Matt Barnes and lefthander Austin Davis. The Division Series roster included Garrett Richards, who was replaced by Barnes after the first game when Richards hurt his hamstring. Richards was ineligible for the ALCS.

The Red Sox will still have 13 pitchers like they did in the Division Series.

The position player roster remains unchanged.

Red Sox ALCS roster

Pitchers (13): Ryan Brasier, Nathan Eovaldi, Darwinzon Hernandez, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Martín Pérez, Nick Pivetta, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale, Hirokazu Sawamura, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock

Catchers (2): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez

Infielders (5): Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw

Outfielders (4): J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo

Infielder/Outfielders (2): Kiké Hernández, Danny Santana

The Astros will be without their best starters, Lance McCullers, after he injured his forearm in the ALDS against the White Sox.

Astros ALCS roster

Pitchers (13): Luis Garcia, Yimi Garcia, Kendal Graveman, Zack Greinkie, Cristian Javier, Phil Maton, Jake Odorizzi, Ryan Pressly, Brooks Raley, Ryne Stanek, Blake Taylor, José Urquidy, Framber Valdez.

Catchers (2): Jason Castro, Martín Maldonado.

Infielders (5): Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa, Aledmys Díaz, Yuli Gurriel.

Outfielders (6): Yordan Alvarez, Michael Brantley, Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers, Jose Siri, Kyle Tucker.





Lineups

RED SOX: TBA

Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (5-1, 3.16 ERA)

ASTROS: TBA

Pitching: LHP Framber Valdez (11-6, 3.14 ERA)

Time: 8:07 p.m.

TV, radio: Fox, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Valdez: Christian Arroyo 2-6, Xander Bogaerts 2-6, Bobby Dalbec 0-6, Rafael Devers 2-7, Kiké Hernández 3-11, J.D. Martinez 2-6, Kevin Plawecki 1-1, Hunter Renfroe 0-5, Danny Santana 0-1, Alex Verdugo 0-3, Christian Vázquez 1-6

Astros vs. Sale: Jose Altuve 8-24, Michael Brantley 8-41, Alex Bregman 1-6, Carlos Correa 4-19, Aledmys Díaz 1-3, Marwin Gonzalez 1-9, Yuli Gurriel 3-8, Martín Maldonado 2-11

Stat of the day: After missing Game 1, J.D. Martinez went 7-for-15 with one homer and four RBIs in three games against Tampa Bay in the ALDS.

Notes: Sale did not face the Astros this season, but is 5-3 with a 2.20 ERA in nine career starts against Houston … Valdez owns a 2-1 record with a 1.59 ERA in four career appearances (two starts) against the Red Sox. He allowed two runs and struck out 18 batters in 14 ⅓ innings en route to going 2-0 with a 1.26 ERA in two starts against the Sox this season. But in his one postseason start he allowed four runs on seven hits in 4 ⅓ innings of a no-decision in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney. Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.