Swampscott (6-0) turned three first-half turnovers into points en route to a 28-0 halftime lead. Cameron O’Brien put the hosts on the board two plays into the second quarter with a 3-yard sneak. The score was set up by an interception by Xaviah Bascon.

After leading Danvers down the field on the ensuing drive, quarterback Travis Voisine fumbled a snap at the Swampscott 18-yard line recovered by Nakarree Davis. Two plays later O’Brien hit Elijah Burns over the middle and the wide receiver broke a tackle and sprinted 81 yards to pay dirt.

Bascon found the end zone on the next Swampscott possession with a 57-yard run. The Big Blue added one more score when O’Brien hit Cole Hamernick for an 18-yard score. That seven-play drive was set up by a Hamernick interception.

“It feels amazing but we’re never satisfied,” said Bascon. “Our coaches drew up great game plans on both sides of the ball. … We really have the best coaches in the state. And everybody just plays their role.”

Bascon churned for 130 yards on 18 carries behind an offensive line that only needs to give him the slightest opening, but paved some big holes Friday night.

“We don’t have the biggest line,” Swampscott coach Bob Serino Jr said. “But I always tell them that if all five do the right thing, good things are going to happen. Now that’s not going happen every play, but we ran the ball well tonight.”

However, the victory did come with a cost. On the final play of the first half, O’Brien (7-for-11, 150 yards passing) was flagged on defense and ejected for targeting. Per MIAA rules, he is ineligible for next Saturday’s game against Beverly.

Zack Ryan took over at QB in the second half, completing one pass and leading one scoring drive capped by an 11-yard run from Burns.

“It is what it is,” Serino said. “We tell the kids to always be ready. Sometimes you can be a No. 2 and then you become No. 1 and 1A. So we’ll get them ready and get going.”

“We have outside threats,” Serino added. “We have inside threats and we have a running back threat, so it’s looking real good.”