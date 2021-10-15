“I knew that if I played my game, I was going to win this thing,” Emmerich said. “Setting the course record hasn’t really sunk in yet — that’s pretty cool.”

The senior from Swampscott amassed nine birdies, shooting an 8-under-par 61 to set a course record at Hillview Golf Course in North Reading and winning his third consecutive Catholic Central League championship in the process.

Aidan Emmerich didn’t lack confidence entering Friday’s Catholic Central League golf championship, but he surpassed even his own lofty expectations.

The previous course record was 6-under par 63, which second-place finisher Chad Correia of Bishop Feehan tied. Matt Oliveira of Bishop Stang rounded out the top three, finishing with a 1-under 68.

In setting the course record, Emmerich remained patient. While he usually tracks the amount of fairways hit and greens in regulation, he stayed in his lane and focused on playing the course one shot at time rather than dwell on his statistics. His collected demeanor allowed him to keep the ball out of the tree line and most of his approach shots within 10 feet.

Emmerich, who admitted he struggled putting consistently at times during the summer, used his strong wedge play to drain one-putts. The senior standout, who averages roughly 270 yards on his drives, played within himself to find advantageous spots on the fairway to attack the pin on his approach shots.

“I didn’t feel any pressure out there,” Emmerich said. “I was just focused on myself and the next shot, not what everyone else was doing. I came in pretty confident knowing what I could do out there.”

Emmerich’s ultimate goal is to win the individual state championship. He will compete next Tuesday at the Division 2 North sectional at Bradford Country Club in Haverhill.

Girls’ soccer

Blue Hills 7, Bristol Aggie 0 — Mikeyla Roman posted the clean sheet for the Warriors (9-1-1), and Emily Hietala, Bella Prisco and Alexis D’Arcy each tallied a goal and an assist in the Mayflower win.

Cohasset 1, Rockland 0 — Tess Barnett’s goal held up as the winner and Tea Dudeck earned the shutout in a South Shore Conference Tobin Division win for the Skippers (9-1-1)

Mansfield 2, Milford 0 — Tarynn Smith scored both goals for the No. 18 Hornets (9-3) in a Hockomock League Kelley Rex Division win. The Hornets outshot the Scarlet Hawks (2-9-1) by a 29-2 margin.

Marblehead 4, Latin Academy 0 — Cait Mullins, Samantha Dormer, Paige Fletcher and Annika Haley paced a balanced attack with goals for the Magicians (10-2-1) in a nonleague win.

Masconomet 2, Lexington 0 — Lauren Boughner scored both goals for the No. 12 Chieftains (11-2) in the nonleague victory.

Newton South 3, Acton-Boxborough 1 — The sixth-ranked Lions (10-0-4) scored the equalizer on a goal from Luka Marceau, then surged ahead on a pair of headers from junior Bria Abbiati on assists from Jessie Lee to secure the Dual County win.

Oliver Ames 1, Canton 0 — Mary Cross scored the lone goal for the No. 18 Tigers (10-1-1) in the Hockomock matchup.

Seekonk 4, New Bedford 0 — Lauren Couitt scored all four goals for the Warriors (7-5), paving the way to a nonleague victory.

Wakefield 5, Malden 0 — Ashlee Purcell netted three goals, leading the Warriors (7-4-1) to a nonleague win.

Field hockey

Apponequet 4, Fairhaven 1 — Riley Levrault had one goal and three assists to lead the Lakers (2-7-3) to the South Coast win.

Barnstable 4, Nauset 1 — Reagan Hicks (2 goals) and Valerie McDowell (goal, assist) helped the Red Hawks (4-5-2) grab the road Cape & Islands League win.

Case 8, Bourne 0 — Katherine Frederick, Megan Smith, and Lexi Yost each netted two goals for the visiting Cardinals (9-2-1) in the win.

Marshfield 4, Pembroke 1 — Two goals from Erin Boyd and single tallies from Taylor Brilliant and MacKenzie Murphy powered the Rams (9-3-2) to the Patriot league win.

Needham 1, Weston 0 — Junior Tricia Soldato scored the lone goal, assisted by sophomore Lily Schmalz, as the Rockets (6-5-2) held on for the nonconference shutout win.

North Andover 3, Central Catholic 2 — Brenna O’Brien scored twice and Shelby Nassar found the net once for the Scarlet Knights (5-6-1) in the win.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 1, Ursuline 0 — Reilly Walsh connected in the fourth quarter, with Bridget Rushing assisting, to lift NDA (7-3-1) to the Catholic Conference win. Erin Carney (10 saves) earned her fifth shutout of the season.

Silver Lake 5, Plymouth South 0 — Senior Hailey Beatrice lifted the Lakers (5-5-3) with three goals to keep the Panthers (2-12-0) winless within Patriot League play.

Swampscott 1, Beverly 0 — Sophia Ciciotti scored her first varsity goal for the Big Blue (9-4-2) in the Northeastern Conference win.

Wellesley 5, Concord-Carlisle 4 — A two-goal game from Abby Baron propelled the host Raiders (10-1-1) to the nonleague win.

Boys’ soccer

Hamilton-Wenham 4, Ipswich 3 — The Generals (5-3-4) trailed 2-0 early in the second half, but promptly reeled off four goals in six minutes to swipe a Cape Ann League win on the road. Senior captain Rafi Santomenna scored twice by lasering in one shot to the upper corner and finishing off another deep cross.

KIPP Academy 7, Salem 3 — Marco Escobar scored five times and assisted on another goal as the host Panthers (10-3-0) as they rolled to the nonleague win.

Manchester Essex 4, Amesbury 1 — Naderson Curtis netted three goals and an assist for the host Hornets (8-3-1) in the Cape Ann matchup.

Mashpee 2, Bourne 2 — Bourne was down 2-0 with five minutes to play, before freshman Quinn Moriarty scored to bring the Canalmen (2-7-3) within a goal, and captain Shea Ullo connected on a penalty kick with less than a minute to go to tie the nonleague match.

Middlesex 2, Groton 1 — Middlesex improved to 4-4-2 behind goals from senior Jake Zaas and junior Aarab Mahta.

Saint Joseph Prep 4, Norfolk Aggie 1 — Ben Yawoga netted his 10th goal of the season for the Phoenix (8-2-2) in the nonleague victory.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 9, Worcester South 0 — Shane Fonseca netted three goals and Jorgo Karamelo scored once and assisted on two others for the 10th-ranked Pioneers (9-3-3) in the nonleague win.

Walpole 2, Natick 1 — Christian Brownsword scored the winner early in the second half for the Timberwolves (4-5-4) in the Bay State Conference tilt.

Girls’ swimming

Methuen/Tewksbury 89, Dracut 63 — Jackie Gaigals (200 freestyle) and Caitlyn Nims (100 freestyles) recorded their first wins of the season for the unbeaten M/T co-op (8-0) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Girls’ volleyball

Abington 3, Middleborough 0 — Maya Johnson (6 kills, 3 aces, 1 dig), Hannah Tirrell (2 aces, 13 aces, 1 block), and Madison Perry (6 aces, 2 digs) helped the host Green Wave (8-7) climb above .500 with the South Shore League win.

Billerica 3, Dracut 0 — Naomi Boldebuck was stellar with 14 digs and 12 service points, Jess Maillet delivered six kills, and Aiden Arsenault was strong at the net for the No. 15 Indians (14-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Dartmouth 3, Brockton 0 — Sorelle Lawton (7 kills, 5 aces), Ava Crane (8 aces, 6 kills), and Lauren Augusto (22 assists, 3 aces) were the catalysts in the Southeastern Conference win for the No. 3 Indians (10-0).

Greater New Bedford 3, Somerset Berkley 0 — Elle McCormack (20 kills) and Moriah Baptista (6 kills, 3 aces) guided the host Bears (6-6) to the South Coast Conference win.

Hopkinton 3, Norwood 0 — Senior Cathryn Leighton racked up 26 assists, 2 kills, 3 aces and 3 digs in the convincing Tri-Valley League win for the top-ranked Hillers (15-0). Kate Powers added seven kills.

King Philip 3, Walpole 0 — Junior Sami Whitcomb collected 11 kills and four aces to lead the No. 9 Warriors (15-0) to a nonleague victory.

Lynn Classical 3, Somerville 0 — With the Greater Boston League sweep, the Rams (16-0) finished the season unbeaten in conference play.

Melrose 3, Peabody 0 — Junior Emma Desmond (38 assists) led the way for the No. 7 Red Raiders (13-1) in the nonleague matchup.

Upper Cape 3, Cape Cod Tech 0 — Keeley Thornell propelled the Rams (6-5) to Cape & Islands League win with her six aces and 14 assists.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Hingham 1 — Senior captain Lily Welch was dominant with 17 kills and eight blocks in the Patriot League win for the Panthers (9-5). Classmates Abby Martin (8 kills) and Riley Scott (12 digs) also contributed.

Colin Bannen, Adam Doucette, Ethan Fuller, Cam Kerry, Steven Sousa, and Christopher Williams contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.