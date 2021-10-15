Boston led by as many as 12 points in the first half but was outscored, 62-45, after the break. The Celtics end the preseason with a 2-2 record and will open the regular season against the Knicks on Wednesday.

MIAMI — The Celtics closed the preseason Friday with a 121-100 loss to the Heat. Jayson Tatum had 23 points and 9 rebounds to lead Boston and Romeo Langford added 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting.

▪ Celtics coach Ime Udoka had hoped this would be a final dress rehearsal in advance of Wednesday’s opener. But Robert Williams was a late scratch due to knee tendinitis, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford remain sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19, and Marcus Smart received a one-game suspension for missing the team flight to Orlando on Monday. So Jayson Tatum was joined in the starting lineup by Dennis Schroder, Grant Williams, Romeo Langford, and Jabari Parker.

Still, Udoka leaned on his rotation players deep into the game. It was a bit surprising to see him put Tatum back in against Miami’s backups midway through the fourth. He took a hard foul soon after.

▪Tatum had 23 points but he appeared frustrated and never developed a real rhythm. He picked up a technical foul for complaining about a no-call and also had six turnovers.

▪ Udoka already has said that he does not want these Celtics to get caught up in complaining to officials. It was no surprise, then, that he instantly called a timeout after Williams stopped to voice his frustration with an official and ultimately gave up a fast-break dunk to Bam Adebayo in the third quarter. Williams was replaced by Juancho Hernangomez.

▪ Schroder returned after missing two games because of knee pain, and he looked healthy and refreshed during a dominant first half. He consistently exploited Heat center Adebayo on switches, including a pretty drive-and-fake that led to an easy lay-in. He also had a powerful block on a Kyle Lowry layup attempt, and after having one of his shots blocked he rushed downcourt and poked the ball away, leading to a Josh Richardson 3-pointer. He did receive a flagrant foul for tripping Heat star Jimmy Butler, however.

▪ Langford continued his strong preseason. He built some confidence by draining a pair of challenging mid-range shots in the first quarter before coming up with a steal that led to a one-hand slam that gave Boston an early 10-point lead. Then he started the third quarter by draining a pair of 3-pointers and hit another one in the fourth. The scoring is nice, but Langford will be most valuable on defense. He had a nice block at the rim against the bigger and stronger Markieff Morris in the fourth quarter. He has improved, but he’s also finally healthy.

▪ The absences of Smart and Brown certainly didn’t help, but the Celtics’ perimeter defense was not great in the opening half. Miami’s shooters routinely found space in the corners for open looks, with Boston a bit slow to rotate.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach

