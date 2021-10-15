USA Hockey announced the coaching staff for the women’s hockey team that will compete at the 2022 Olympics, and it includes a pair of assistants with Boston connections. Woburn native Courtney Kennedy and New Bedford native Brian Pothier are joining head coach Joel Johnson’s staff.

Kennedy has been with the Boston College women’s hockey team for the last 15 seasons, and was elevated to head coach heading into the 2012-13 season. She played at the University of Minnesota, and won silver at the 2002 Olympics and bronze in 2006.

While this will be Kennedy’s first time coaching in the Olympics, she has plenty of experience on the international stage, serving as an assistant at the World Junior Championships, winning four gold medals in 2013, 2014, 2017, and 2018. She was also an assistant last summer for the silver-medal winning women’s national team at the world championships.