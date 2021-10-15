”Definitely we’re in the conversation. I feel like we’ve done it for a while now, we’ve been really consistent,” he said Friday. “I mean, I know he has been dealing with some injuries throughout the years, but this year he has played a lot of games, and he has been really, really productive for that team over there. I mean, I’m definitely a fan of him.”

HOUSTON — Of all the positional matchups between the Astros and Red Sox, the one at shortstop between Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa may be the purest “even” there is, a meeting between the two best in the American League.

This season, Correa hit 26 home runs, batted .279, and posted an .850 OPS with a 5.8 fWAR. Bogaerts hit 23 homers, batted .295, and posted an .863 OPS with a 5.2 fWAR. (Toronto’s Bo Bichette ranked third among shortstops with a 4.9 fWAR.)

”He is a great player. He has done it in the regular season, he has done it in the playoffs, he’s had huge moments,” said Bogaerts of Correa. “I feel like I’m pretty much the same. We’re big shortstops. We both came up young. A lot of hype around us. I wasn’t drafted first overall [like Correa in 2012], but at one point we both were top prospects in [our] organization. I think we both did a good job just maintaining the same and helping our teams win as much as possible and leading them to victories.”

Bogaerts said his own season has not gone exactly perfect.

”I feel like this year has been really inconsistent for me personally,” said Bogaerts. “I had a lot of ups and downs, just not being as consistent as I want to be and it’s been one of the best years I’ve had, and it’s pretty weird to think of it that way.”

Sox mix up bullpen matchups

The Red Sox again will carry 13 pitchers in the ALCS, but changed up their bullpen alignment, adding lefthander Darwinzon Hernandez and righthander Hirokazu Sawamura in place of Austin Davis and Matt Barnes.

Manager Alex Cora said the decisions came down to certain matchups based on Houston hitters’ tendencies and proclivities.

”In the postseason, it’s very hard to get three hits in a row, four hits in a row. It seems like the rallies are men at first, two outs, and a homer, because everybody is on point and the stuff is that good,” Cora said. “So, from my end, just watching everything, what I’ve seen, baseball-wise, stuff plays in October. Above-average secondary pitches play in October.

“I don’t know if it’s the atmosphere. It seems like the pitchers are in control and hitters are chasing some pitchers in certain at bats, so I think plus stuff at this time of year is a must.”

Barnes, who faded late in the season, was a Game 2 substitute in the Division Series for Garrett Richards, who hurt his hamstring. Richards would be eligible for the World Series roster if healthy.

The Astros, meanwhile, left ace Lance McCullers off the ALCS roster after getting unwelcome but unsurprising news — a strained muscle — from an MRI on his right forearm. They are holding out hope, though it does not sound likely, he could pitch should Houston advance to the World Series.

”Yeah, it’s a big blow,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “Hey, somebody else has to pick it up. You’re not going to get any sympathy or pity from anybody, so we just got to find a way.”

The Astros added Jake Odorizzi to the roster. He is a candidate for a Game 4 start on Tuesday.

Home field advantage

Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.30 ERA) will start Game 2 for Houston on Saturday afternoon. One reason is his dominance in this ballpark: Garcia has a 2.39 ERA, 1.013 WHIP, and .210 batting average against at Minute Maid, versus 4.24, 1.336, and .252 on the road. ”I don’t know — maybe because of fans or because I feel good,” said Garcia. “All that kind of stuff, I think” . . . Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark hobnobbed with Astros owner Jim Crane for a bit behind home plate during batting practice. There have still been some Zoom meetings, but the last 2-3 weeks, the players and owners have held more frequent face-to-face talks about a new collective bargaining agreement. The current one expires Dec. 1 . . . Former Red Sox and Astros outfielder Josh Reddick threw out the first pitch . . . In their first five postseason games this year, the Red Sox hit .328 while their opponents hit just .207. Red Sox hitters were at .314 with runners in scoring position . . . This is the Red Sox’ 12th ALCS. Their record coming into Game 1: 30-32, winning six of the prior 11 series . . . The Red Sox are 15-4 in postseason games with Cora as their manager. Overall in the postseason, Boston is 106-87-1.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.