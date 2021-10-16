The new agreement, which will need to be ratified by union members, includes mandatory 10-hour break periods between shifts and a 54-hour weekend. Workers had raised issues with work bleeding into evenings and weekends. The agreement covers union members on the West Coast; members in local unions in other parts of the country will need to pursue a separate agreement.

IATSE, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, a union representing workers such as camera operators, makeup artists and editors, said it had reached an agreement on Saturday with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), a group representing major producers including Walt Disney Studios, Paramount Pictures, Netflix and Amazon.

Hollywood producers and labor leaders narrowly averted a strike that would have shuttered production across the country, agreeing on Saturday to a new contract that guarantees production workers meal breaks, weekends and breaks between shifts.

A large majority of IATSE members - 98.6% of the 90% who voted - moved two weeks ago to authorize the strike, which was set to start Monday at 12:01 a.m. if an agreement was not reached.

IATSE said in a statement that before the strike vote that the group of producers had not spoken with the union's bargaining team for two weeks. The pending strike hastened the talks, it said. And on Friday night, "they caved," a senior IATSE official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details of the negotiations, told The Washington Post.

The agreement also includes a minimum $20 hourly wage, a 25% increase for the lowest earners, the official said.

It also contains "improved wages and working conditions for streaming," IATSE said. Workers had raised concerns that streaming services paid lower wages and had longer hours than traditional production companies, and that they contributed less to pensions and health-care plans.

Apple, for example, had asked to pay workers a discounted rate because it has fewer subscribers than other streaming services. But, workers noted, its show "Ted Lasso" won several awards at the Emmys last month.

Before the strike vote, workers took to social media about the streaming services. “They don’t even want us to let us break for lunch during a 12+ hour work day,” reads one post that was shared by multiple workers. The new agreement includes mandatory meal breaks.