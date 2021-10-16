It is her first illustrated work for children and features artwork by Canadian illustrator Charlene Chua. “Pinkie Promises” debuted Oct. 12 and follows a young girl named Polly through interactions with neighbors and family members, who tell her all the things girls “can’t” do. It’s an idea she begins to believe until she meets a (very familiar-looking) presidential candidate during a campaign stop and makes her first of many pinkie promises.

“I started this book right after I dropped out for president,” the senator said during a Zoom interview with the Globe. “I started writing as a way to [tell] every one of those little girls I had seen, ‘That’s what we do. We stand strong.’”

Senator Elizabeth Warren began writing her new children’s book after she ended her presidential bid in March 2020 . The picture book is titled “Pinkie Promises” and may sound familiar to those who remember the senator’s signature locked-pinkies pose with young girls during her campaign.

The senator discussed her new book, the origin of the pinkie promise, and Bailey Warren’s cameo.

This cover image released by Godwin Books shows "Pinkie Promises" by Elizabeth Warren with illustrations by Charlene Chua. A portion of the author’s proceeds will be donated to several Massachusetts chapters of Girls Inc., a nonprofit that encourages girls to “be strong, smart, and bold, through direct service and advocacy.” Godwin Books via AP

Q. How did the idea for a pinkie promise come about?

A. Exactly 10 years ago this month, when I was first running for Senate, so many people told me, “”ou can’t win. Massachusetts has never elected a woman senator or woman governor. And they’re just not going to do it.’ I remember thinking, “OK, that may be right, but I’m going to get in the fight anyway and make every single day count.” And every time I would see a little girl, I’d drop down on one knee and say, “My name is Elizabeth and I’m running for Senate, because that’s what girls do.” And we’d make a pinkie promise.

Through the years, I’d have people come up to me and show me their pinkie promises pictures from when they were little girls. It was a huge thing during the presidential elections for me, and what it’s always meant is that we remember, “That’s what girls do.” And that’s true whether it’s politics or kicking the soccer ball or organizing a team.

Q. What’s your own history with pinkie promises — did you make them as a child, or did anyone make one with you?

A. We did pinkie promises when I was a little girl and it was mostly something girls would do to shore-up each other. It has this self-strengthening quality to it and I tried to capture that in the book. At first, the little girl is told what girls can’t do. And I thought that was very important compared with what girls can do. There was a whole lot of that when I was growing up, and it’s an unspoken message that’s in the background all the time. I wanted it to be overt. You can’t talk about something if you’re not willing to surface it.

Q. Who is Polly meant to be?

A. Polly is the many girls that I met. Polly is my promise back to all the girls I did pinkie promises with on the presidential campaign after I lost. I really wanted to say to all of them that our pinkie promises still matter. What Polly does each time is she gets in the fight. She stands on the field and she kicks the ball. But you never see if she kicks that ball and makes a goal. You never see if she wins her [class] presidency. Because it doesn’t matter for the story. Her growth, strength, and courage are getting into the fight, and you can’t win if you don’t get in. That’s the heart of it.

Q. Are there any lessons that you, as an educator, hope parents take away from reading?

A. Part of it is about surfacing the question about whether girls can do all the things. Are all the doors open for them? There’s a lot of research that says children are affected by the things we don’t talk about — we know that about race, and it’s also true about gender and gender stereotypes. I tried to give parents a chance to talk about it.

Q. What did your dog Bailey think about his character in the book?

A. [Laughs] Well when [illustrator] Charlene reached out with her first drawings of Polly and Bailey, I showed Bailey and he was like, “I want a couple of cosmetic changes.” But I think he’s good with it now.

Q. Some parents have kids who say, “I want to be president.” What is your advice for them?

A. Say yes. Yes is the answer that more of our children need to hear. Yes is the answer that will save our democracy.

“Pinkie Promises,” by Elizabeth Warren, Henry Holt & Company, $18.99.

Interview was edited for length and clarity. Rachel Raczka can be reached at rachel.raczka@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @rachelraczka.