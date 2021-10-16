Authorities are investigating an incident involving members of a Woburn Memorial High School sports team, officials said Saturday.
Woburn police received a complaint on Wednesday about an incident involving members of the team that happened earlier in the school year, police and city officials said in a statement. Authorities did not elaborate on what the incident involved and said in the statement that “due to the ages of those involved, no additional information is available at this time.”
The incident is under investigation and the Middlesex district attorney’s office has also assigned a detective to the case.
Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for the Middlesex district attorney’s office, said that they were aware of the incident.
“We were notified of an incident but we cannot comment or confirm any information at this time,” Kelly wrote in an e-mail.
Woburn police and school officials said they “will continue to work together to ensure the safety of all students,” the statement said.
