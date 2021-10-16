Authorities are investigating an incident involving members of a Woburn Memorial High School sports team, officials said Saturday.

Woburn police received a complaint on Wednesday about an incident involving members of the team that happened earlier in the school year, police and city officials said in a statement. Authorities did not elaborate on what the incident involved and said in the statement that “due to the ages of those involved, no additional information is available at this time.”

The incident is under investigation and the Middlesex district attorney’s office has also assigned a detective to the case.