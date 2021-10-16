Berkshire County: The region was highlighted by a golden eagle in New Ashford, a dickcissel at Linear Park in Williamstown, and a green heron in Lee.

October is a fine month to witness flights of sea ducks and other seafowl arriving for the winter, especially during weather with brisk winds from the North and Northeast. Scoters, red-breasted mergansers, common eiders, and long-tailed ducks are typically most abundant, but under the right weather conditions species such as common and red-throated loons, Northern gannets, and various uncommon species can also be numerous. Outer coastal headlands generally afford the best viewing conditions.

Boston area: Observers spotted 12 American golden-plovers and a whimbrel at Castle Island, a white-eyed vireo was found at Spectacle Island, five pectoral sandpipers were counted at Belle Isle in East Boston, and a green heron was seen at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Bristol County: An American white pelican continued to frequent the vicinity of Cockeast Pond in Acoaxet, and at Gooseberry Neck in Westport, there was a king rail and a clay-colored sparrow. In Fairhaven, there were reports of a sora, two stilt sandpipers, and an American oystercatcher, and in Dartmouth, a yellow-throated warbler was discovered on private property. In Easton, a blue-gray gnatcatcher was sighted on the campus of Stonehill College.

Cape Cod: Recent highlights included an adult brown booby at Race Point in Provincetown, where nine red-necked phalaropes, five parasitic jaegers, and 11 razorbills were also observed. At Nauset Light Beach in Eastham, a Pacific loon was spotted, a Connecticut warbler was found at Fort Hill in Eastham, and a late blue-winged warbler was sighted near the Salt Pond in Falmouth.

Essex County: At Plum Island, luminaries included a least bittern, a yellow-crowned night-heron, a willet, a purple sandpiper, and an Eastern kingbird. Two lingering piping plovers were seen at Crane Beach in Ipswich, a Western kingbird and a white-eyed vireo at Andrew’s Point in Rockport, a hooded warbler at Marblehead Neck Sanctuary in Marblehead, and a cackling goose in Middleton.

Hampshire County: There was a spotted sandpiper and a Connecticut warbler at Arcadia Sanctuary, four sandhill cranes in Worthington, and a dickcissel in the East Meadows in Northampton.

Martha’s Vineyard: There was a Eurasian wigeon at Katama, a Hudsonian godwit in West Tisbury, and a white-eyed vireo at Sheriff’s Meadow.

Middlesex County: Among reports were a rare inland sighting of a Say’s phoebe in the McGovern Farms area of Townsend, a least bittern at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, a stilt sandpiper at the Arlington Reservoir, a clay-colored sparrow at Horn Pond in Woburn, and a blue grosbeak at Rock Meadow in Belmont.

Nantucket: A black-bellied whistling-duck appeared at Miacomet Pond and a Baird’s sandpiper was noted at Sesachacha Pond.

Norfolk County: Highlights featured a common gallinule at Stony Brook Sanctuary in Norfolk, three Caspian terns at Broad Meadows Marsh in Quincy, and three yellow-crowned night-herons and four American oystercatchers at Squantum Point Park in Squantum.

Plymouth County: On the South Shore, two sandhill cranes continued to be seen at the Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson, at the Manomet Bird Observatory, there was a sora and a white-eyed vireo, and a Leach’s storm-petrel was sighted offshore. At the Glades in North Scituate, a blue-gray gnatcatcher was found, and seven Nelson’s sparrows were tallied at Little Harbor in Wareham.

Worcester County: Highlights included four black vultures in Blackstone and a late blue-winged warbler in Southborough.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.