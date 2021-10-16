A police cruiser and a car carrying three people collided in Roxbury early Saturday morning sending an officer and the car’s occupants to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The crash took place at the intersection of Warren Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard at 3:08 a.m., according to Officer Andre Watson, a spokesman for Boston police.

“The cruiser did not have its emergency light or sirens activated at the time of the incident,” Watson said.