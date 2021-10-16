A police cruiser and a car carrying three people collided in Roxbury early Saturday morning sending an officer and the car’s occupants to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.
The crash took place at the intersection of Warren Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard at 3:08 a.m., according to Officer Andre Watson, a spokesman for Boston police.
“The cruiser did not have its emergency light or sirens activated at the time of the incident,” Watson said.
The officer and the three female occupants of the sedan were transferred to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
No further information was immediately available, according to Watson, including whether charges will be filed.
“That would be part of the investigation, which is ongoing,” he said.
