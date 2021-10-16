For 66 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail or online at globesanta.org .

The return of the Boston Marathon was another welcome step in our region’s collective effort to regain a sense of normalcy.

As the triumphant athletes made their way down Boylston Street - having conquered the historic 26.2 mile course - the chorus of cheers and applause from thousands of admiring fans was undoubtedly music to their ears.

Still, we are all acutely aware that COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc.

The death toll from the pandemic is numbing. Hospitals are straining to treat the sick. Courageous health care workers remain on the front lines, weary from the fight.

And as Globe Santa embarks on its 2021 campaign, an early sampling of the requests for assistance makes clear that the impact of COVID-19 remains a major source of struggle.

“This past year has been hard on me physically and professionally,” the mother of an 8-year-old girl wrote in a letter to Globe Santa.

The pandemic eventually led her employer to shutter its doors, she said, and a serious health scare last spring set her back even further. “I had a huge heart/aortic valve aneurysm back in April,” she wrote. “To this day I am still recovering from that surgery.”

As a mother, the last thing she wants is for her young daughter to feel left out at Christmas. But without a visit from Globe Santa, she fears that this year’s holiday will be a huge disappointment.

“I don’t have any savings…and I am very anxious about this holiday season,” her letter concluded. “Please help us.”

For another mother, COVID-19 has altered her chosen profession in ways that were previously unimaginable.

“As a health care worker and diving head first into the trenches, I can relate to so many hardships faced by those around me,” wrote the woman from a town on the South Shore, with two children, 8 and 6. “Caring for someone who contracted the virus is a physical and emotional roller coaster.”

Like so many of her co-workers, she has struggled to make sense of the tragedy unfolding before her eyes. And yet she has no plans to leave the health care field.

“I am considerably blessed to have been able to continue to work throughout, but after so much heartache have decided to step back a bit…and returned to school to start a new adventure within the hospital setting.”

Furthering her education is sure to improve her earning potential over the long haul, but for the time being, she’s doing her best to make ends meet with part-time work.

“This has created some financial hardship for our family, but…my mental health needed the change,” she wrote. “I am still in a role to help people, which is my purpose in this world.”

Both of these families will be on Globe Santa’s list this year, ensuring that their children have presents to open on the holidays.

Since 1956, the campaign has delivered gifts to children during the holiday season.

Last year, Globe Santa raised nearly $1.7 million, and 30,592 Massachusetts children experienced the thrill of the holidays.

Thanks to the generosity of thousands of individuals, groups, businesses and others who make the program possible, 17,508 families received toys, books and games from Globe Santa.

You can help put a smile on a child’s face, during this time of unparalleled need, by visiting globesanta.org.

If your family would like to request a visit from Globe Santa, applications will be accepted until November 5th. Please go to globesanta.org for eligibility requirements and instructions on how to apply.

