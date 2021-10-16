Zinni said the incidents are “unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

The new requirement was put in place after young students were caught “exhibiting unruly, inappropriate, disrespectful, and unsportsmanlike behavior during games” at King Philip Regional High School several times over the last few weeks, Superintendent Paul Zinni said in the Tuesday letter.

Middle and elementary school students will now have to bring a parent or guardian with them to attend varsity football games in Wrentham following unruly behavior at home matchups this season, according to a letter sent to King Philip Regional School District families last week.

“At King Philip, we pride ourselves on our sportsmanship and integrity for all student-athletes and the student body,” Zinni wrote. “We have all been enjoying cheering on our team this season and wish for their continued success.”

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said police were not involved in any incidents at the games, but there was a reported fight at one game.

“Lots of middle-school-age kids were being dropped off and instead of watching the high school football game, socialized among each other, got rowdy, causing lots of distractions, overall mischievous behavior,” McGrath said.

While middle and elementary school students won’t be allowed into games without an adult accompanying them for the rest of the season, high school students are not included in the new rule.

Zinni also asked in the letter that parents and guardians talk to their children aboutbehavior at sporting events.

