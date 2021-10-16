A driver hit three pedestrians near Newmarket Square in Boston Saturday morning, leaving at least one with life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police. Police responded to a report of a car striking several pedestrians near Theodore Glynn Way at 10:26 a.m., according to Officer Andre Watson, a spokesman for Boston police. The driver remained on scene, he said. One of the victims was treated by EMS and released, according to Watson. The other two were transported to a local hospital. “At least one had life-threatening injuries,” he said. “We had the fatal reconstruction team called out to the scene to investigate.” No further information was immediately available, including whether charges will be filed, Watson said. The identity of the driver and the passengers were not released as of Saturday afternoon.

Boston police cruiser and car collide in Roxbury

A police cruiser and a car carrying three people collided in Roxbury early Saturday morning, sending an officer and the car’s occupants to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police. The crash took place at the intersection of Warren Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard at 3:08 a.m., according to Officer Andre Watson, a spokesman for Boston police. “The cruiser did not have its emergency light or sirens activated at the time of the incident,” Watson said. The officer and the three female occupants of the sedan were transferred to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, he said. No further information was immediately available, according to Watson, including whether charges will be filed. “That would be part of the investigation, which is ongoing,” he said.

BUZZARDS BAY

New high-tech buoy coming to Buzzards Bay

A high-tech buoy designed to enhance maritime safety is being installed in Buzzards Bay, state environmental officials said. The buoy that measures wave height, wave period, wave direction, and surface water temperature every 30 minutes will be placed about 4 nautical miles southwest of Cuttyhunk Island, according to a statement this week from the state Department of Environmental Protection. The buoy is a joint project involving the state, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Northeastern Regional Association of Coastal Ocean Observing Systems. The state is providing about $900,000 to purchase, install, and operate the buoy. The money is coming from the Oil Spill Prevention and Response Trust Fund, established after a barge spilled 98,000 gallons of oil into the bay in 2003. (AP)

MAINE

Removing the %&*@ from Maine’s vanity plates will take time

Removing the flipping obscenities from license plates on Maine’s roads and highways isn’t going to happen overnight, even though a law banning such profanities in a state where such regulation has been unusually lax goes into effect Monday. Currently, there are license plates with salty language including f-bombs, references to anatomy and sex acts, and general insults. One license plate says simply, “F Y0U” — except that on the plate, it’s plainly spelled out. Now, rule-making is getting underway to ensure the law protects First Amendment rights while getting rid of obscene language. The process, which includes public comment, could take between two to four months, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said. Requests for so-called vanity license plates that are deemed to be potentially offensive will be on hold in the meantime. (AP)

BURLINGTON, Vt.

High school’s halftime show becomes a drag pageant

A Vermont high school homecoming football game turned into a “drag ball” runway at halftime, with a mix of students and faculty members parading in gowns, wigs, and makeup — and a big crowd in rainbow colors to cheer them on. “Things went amazing,” Ezra Totten, student leader of the Gender Sexuality Alliance at Burlington High School, said of Friday night’s event, which also included participants from South Burlington High School. “The stands were completely packed. ... It was just so heartwarming to see.” As school cheerleaders wrapped up their routine, about 30 students and faculty members dressed as drag queens and kings — or a bit of both — walked out onto the field and the crowd started to chant, “Drag Ball!” Performers paraded and danced to show support for LGBTQ people. They also lip-synced to singer Todrick Hall’s “Rainbow Reign.” Andrew LeValley, an English teacher and alliance adviser at the school, came up with the idea. “We had some people that are pretty involved in theater come in and talk about how you put on a persona,” he said. (AP)