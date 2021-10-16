The search for a man who went boating Friday night in Somerset and did not return has been suspended for the day, officials said Saturday evening.
The search was suspended shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday and will resume at 8 a.m. Sunday, a spokesman for the fire department said.
The man is believed to have taken a dinghy onto the Taunton River from the Somerset Yacht Club on Gay Street at about 5 p.m. Friday, the fire department said in a statement.
The Somerset Harbor Master alerted local firefighters at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday that the man had not yet returned. His car was still parked at the club on Saturday morning.
Responders were searching Saturday on the water from the Charles M. Braga Jr. Memorial Bridge to Dighton, the fire department said.
Somerset firefighters were assisted by Somerset police and the harbor master, the Fall River Harbormaster and Fire Department, Rhode Island marine units from Tiverton and Bristol, the Coast Guard, and Massachusetts Environmental Police, according to the statement.
The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing also assisted, the fire department said.
