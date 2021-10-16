The search for a man who went boating Friday night in Somerset and did not return has been suspended for the day, officials said Saturday evening.

The search was suspended shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday and will resume at 8 a.m. Sunday, a spokesman for the fire department said.

The man is believed to have taken a dinghy onto the Taunton River from the Somerset Yacht Club on Gay Street at about 5 p.m. Friday, the fire department said in a statement.