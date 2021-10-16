A driver hit three pedestrians near Newmarket Square in Boston Saturday morning, leaving at least one with life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.
Police responded to a report of a car striking several pedestrians near Theodore Glynn Way at 10:26 a.m., according to Officer Andre Watson, a spokesman for Boston police.
The driver remained on scene, he said.
One of the victims was treated by EMS and released, according to Watson. The other two were transported to a local hospital.
“At least one had life-threatening injuries,” he said. “We had the fatal reconstruction team called out to the scene to investigate.”
No further information was immediately available, including whether charges will be filed, Watson said.
The identity of the driver and the passengers were not released as of Saturday afternoon.
