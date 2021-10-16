On Friday, Ureña said all of Clinton's health indicators were "trending in the right direction" and that his white blood count had decreased significantly. On Saturday, he noted Clinton would remain hospitalized overnight again to continue to receive intravenous antibiotics.

Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California at Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday "to receive treatment for a non-Covid-related infection," his spokesman, Angel Ureña, said in a statement Thursday.

Former president Bill Clinton will remain hospitalized Saturday night as he recovers from an infection and is expected to be discharged Sunday, his spokesman said.

"He is in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends and watching college football," Ureña said in a statement. "He is deeply grateful for the excellent care he continues to receive and thankful to the many well-wishers who have sent kind words to him and his family. He's looking forward to getting home very soon."

Clinton's wife, former first lady and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, has been photographed visiting UC Irvine Medical Center several days this week.

Bill Clinton was in California earlier in the week for an event related to his nonprofit Clinton Foundation and was taken to the hospital Tuesday after reporting that he was not feeling well, according to CNN chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta.

The issue was not related to the coronavirus or to his heart, Gupta reported after interviews with Clinton's doctors, but to a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream, a condition known as sepsis. Clinton underwent a heart bypass surgery in 2004 and had stents placed in 2010.

President Joe Biden, during a visit to a Connecticut child-care center Friday, said he had been "exchanging calls" on the situation and that Clinton seemed "to be really doing well."

Biden spoke with Clinton by phone Friday afternoon, according to deputy White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"He's doing fine. He really is," Biden said Friday "He's not in any serious condition."

Clinton's doctors, Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack, issued a joint statement Thursday night saying Clinton was responding well to treatment, though they did not detail the nature of the infection.

"He was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring," they said. "After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well."

Amin and Bardack added that they had been in constant communication with Clinton's New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist.

"We hope to have him go home soon," they said.

