As president, Biden did just that, but his work cannot stop there. That commission’s work is ongoing, but an interim report it issued Wednesday makes clear that there is already a clear approach — one that comes with bipartisan support — that Biden can back now as he awaits the panel’s final report: term limits for justices.

As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden treated calls from some in his party to expand the US Supreme Court as a political third rail . To assuage progressives’ anger at then-Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell’s efforts to swiftly usher former president Donald Trump’s third appointee to the court — four years after blocking Barack Obama’s last nominee — Biden vowed instead to create a commission to study how the court could be fixed.

Implemented fairly — over time, to allow every future president an opportunity to make at least one appointment — term limits are a smart and fair way to address the politicization that has tainted the court’s public reputation and made the judicial appointment process a partisan blood sport. And as the public’s confidence in the court plummets, and the justices begin what promises to be the most controversial term in years, Biden shouldn’t waste precious time.

The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said Thursday that the president would not weigh in on the interim materials until after the commission issues its final report next month.

The panel should be allowed to finish the job Biden gave them, which includes deliberating on a number of proposals, from expanding the court to changing the way the court handles its “shadow docket” of unsigned orders issued without full briefing or arguments.

But even with that work remaining to be done, the commission members have already given Biden plenty of reason to publicly embrace a bipartisan idea in a way that would put Congress and the Judicial Conference, which sets policy for the federal courts, on notice that they, too, should take this proposal seriously and be prepared to act.

The commission’s interim report contains no recommendations, but it is clear it doesn’t broadly embrace expanding the number of justices on the court. On the contrary, the interim draft warns that adding justices to the court “could undermine the very goal of some of its proponents of restoring the Court’s legitimacy.” That position doesn’t come as much of a surprise.

Moreover, the commissioners stated that “there are principled reasons for favoring term limits for Supreme Court Justices, as they simultaneously would preserve the value of judicial independence and ensure that the Court’s membership is broadly representative to the outcome of democratic elections over time.”

“Term limits may help strike a more appropriate balance between two important features of our constitutional system,” the report stated. “The first is judicial independence. The second is long-term responsiveness of the judiciary to our democratic system of representation.”

In other words: accountability.

Term limits, which have the support of a majority of Americans, would bring an end to grass-roots demands — as Justice Stephen Breyer is facing now — that aging justices retire to allow presidents of their party to replace them. And they would stop future leaders in the Senate from placing their thumb on the confirmation process as a way to gain political advantage, as McConnell did, and as he’s vowed to do again if given the chance.

The interim report did note a concern among some commissioners as to whether term limits should be imposed by congressional action or constitutional amendment. Some expressed worry that even if Congress has the power to impose the change itself, doing so could “generate greater uncertainty and mistrust” among Americans who would view that process, too, as politicized.

Plus, they said, the legal challenges to such a statute would ultimately be decided by the very court the law seeks to reform, further threatening the court’s legitimacy.

But it was Congress that established the senior status system for lower-court judges, a semiretirement of sorts that allows them to receive a lifetime pension and still participate in some cases. Justice David Souter, who retired in 2009, often sits on arguments in the Boston-based federal appellate court, providing a good example for what post-term-limit life can look like for any justice who isn’t ready to hang up the robe entirely when their time on the high court is over.

Legal battles will always be a part of important institutional changes, and that should not scare the commissioners, the public, or President Biden away from embracing a needed solution. He can act now to ensure that he leaves a legacy that includes building back our foundational institutions better. He should call for Supreme Court term limits today.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board.